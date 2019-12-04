Details regarding the death of a 29-year-old Minneapolis man were revealed when two Bloomington brothers were charged with second-degree murder.
Preston Sharlow, 32, and Skylar Labarge, 26, were charged Nov. 25 in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent, but not premeditated, in the death of William Albrecht. If convicted, they face up to 40 years in prison.
A 31-year-old Bloomington woman initially arrested in the investigation was released, pending further investigation.
The charges against the men claim they lured Albrecht to a Bloomington home under false pretense, assaulted him and transported his body to Woodbury, where it was recovered by investigators Nov. 21.
Albrecht’s mother reported him missing Nov. 16, as she was unable to reach him by phone, and noted that he had missed work. The investigation determined that Albrecht was last seen at a Bloomington bar on Nov. 14, that he had been in communication with the 31-year-old woman and was dropped off at her Bloomington residence, according to the criminal complaint.
The complaint claims that on Nov. 15, the men lured Albrecht to a Bloomington home on the 1500 block of East 87th Street, where the woman was living. Sharlow was using the 31-year-old woman’s phone and pretending to be her, the complaint noted.
The complaint did not address why the suspects would have lured Albrecht to the residence, but Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman shed light on the connection between Albrecht, the suspects and the woman. The woman had “emotional” relationships with both Sharlow and Albrecht, Freeman said following the charges.
Albrecht’s tragic and senseless murder was the result of his involvement with the woman, according to Freeman.
“That was pretty clear,” he said.
Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley provided additional details last week about the relationship among the parties. He said that there was a relationship between Albrecht and the woman, but it wasn’t clear what that relationship was. He noted that Sharlow and the woman have a 4-year-old child.
Albrecht was confronted by Sharlow and Labarge upon his arrival at the house, and the suspects assaulted him. A search of the residence turned up traces of blood in the house and garage, and the residence smelled of cleaning agents. Albrecht’s cellphone was also found in the home, according to the complaint.
The complaint suggested that the woman and other witnesses were at the house when Albrecht arrived, but the woman is the only known witness, according to Freeman and Hartley.
The woman was arrested Nov. 19. Sharlow and Labarge were arrested the following day. During interviews with the defendants, they told investigators that they stomped and kicked Albrecht in the garage of the home repeatedly, then brought him to the basement to “clean him up” in the shower before taking him back to the garage. Labarge then attempted to cut Albrecht’s neck with a piece of glass before forcibly stepping on his neck, compromising his ability to breath, the complaint explained.
The complaint does not identify when Albrecht died but noted that the men transported his body to a remote location in Woodbury, where it was recovered Nov. 21. The body had signs of multiple blunt force injury, mainly to the head and face. The results of an autopsy are pending, the complaint noted.
“It was a brutal assault, over a period of time,” according to Freeman.
The woman fled the house with her child as the assault was occurring, Freeman said, noting there was “no indication that she had any part in this other than it was her cellphone that lured the victim to the house where he was killed.”
It was clear following three days of investigation that the woman did not have an active role in Albrecht’s death, Hartley said. Whether or not she is charged in connection with the case has yet to be determined, he explained.
“The case isn’t completely finished being investigated,” he said.
The investigation that started with a missing person report unfolded in a span of a few days, requiring many hours of investigative work to “do what we had to do to bring some conclusion to this case,” Hartley said. Several law enforcement agencies participated in the investigation, including the Minneapolis and Woodbury police departments, Hennepin County Crime Lab and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, he noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.