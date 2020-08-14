A high-speed chase and a case of drugs resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old Shakopee man and a 24-year-old Eden Prairie woman by Bloomington police officers.
The pursuit began after the duo’s suspicious activity in a hotel parking lot was spotted by a patrol officer. The officer was patrolling the area near Renaissance Hotel, 5500 American Blvd. W., at approximately 12:30 a.m. Aug. 3. The duo was seated inside a vehicle parked in the corner of the lot, away from other vehicles, and next to a motorcycle. When the officer passed the vehicle, the duo exited and entered the hotel, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The officer checked the plates of both vehicles, and the motorcycle’s plate did not match the bike it was displayed upon. A check of the motorcycle’s vehicle identification number further proved that the plate and bike did not match, Bitney said.
The officer asked the hotel staff about the duo that had entered minutes earlier, and while doing so, they exited the building and headed to the motorcycle, pulling away before the officer could confront them. The officer began a pursuit of the motorcycle, which pulled over at the intersection of American and Normandale boulevards briefly, allowing the Eden Prairie woman to get off the bike before the driver pulled away, Bitney explained.
The pursuing officer stopped to detain the woman while other officers attempted to locate the motorcycle. The woman had a backpack and there was a small case on the ground in the area where the bike had stopped. She said the backpack belonged to the driver, and a search of it turned up information pointing to the possible identity of the man. The case on the ground had a variety of narcotics, including suspected methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, as well as other pills and drug paraphernalia, Bitney said.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession.
Another officer spotted the motorcycle near the intersection of American Boulevard and Bush Lake Road. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver headed east on Interstate 494, exited at Penn Avenue and drove north into Richfield. The driver weaved through neighborhood streets near 66th Street before heading west into Edina. At 70th Street and France Avenue, the man headed south and back to I-494, according to Bitney.
The pursuit headed south on Interstate 35W until the driver exited at Highway 13. The driver continued toward Prior Lake, and attempts by other law enforcement agencies to assist with ending the pursuit were unsuccessful. When the driver started traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 13 as the chase wound through the Prior Lake area, officers terminated the pursuit, Bitney explained.
Information obtained through the arrest of the Eden Prairie woman helped police officers identify and track down the Shakopee man at a Lakeville hotel the following afternoon, Bitney noted.
After a brief foot chase, he was arrested and booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, drug possession and several outstanding warrants.
Attempted robbery
A 70-year-old Minneapolis woman attempting to make a food delivery to a Bloomington hotel was determined not to be a robbery victim.
The victim was delivering food at Comfort Inn, 1321 E. 78th St., at approximately 3 p.m. July 31 when she was approached by a woman in the parking lot. The victim, who has delivered food to the hotel in the past, thought she recognized the woman, who attempted to steal the victim’s purse. When the victim would not let go of her purse, the perpetrator punched the victim in the chest, Bitney said.
The struggle ended unsuccessfully for the perpetrator, who left without the purse. Based upon the description of the woman, police officers responding to the incident report located a possible suspect, but the victim verified that it was not the perpetrator, Bitney noted.
Successful robbery
A 66-year-old Bloomington man said he lost a bracelet worth $1,000 after being confronted outside a Bloomington grocery store.
Police officers were dispatched to Cub Foods, 8421 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1. The victim said he had left the grocery and was riding his bicycle home. He exited the parking lot area toward 84th Street when he was stopped by a male and female. He was uncertain what they were trying to say, as he did not speak their language, according to Bitney.
The victim said that they threw a towel or shirt onto his wrist area, and the man grabbed it back, pulling the victim’s bracelet off in the process. They then entered a vehicle and drove away, Bitney said.
Suspicious vehicle
Three women were arrested, accused of driving a stolen vehicle and engaging in prostitution.
The vehicle caught the attention of a patrol officer passing through Super 8, 7800 Second Ave., at approximately 11 p.m. July 29. A woman exited the hotel and entered a parked vehicle as the officer patrolled the parking lot. As the vehicle pulled away, a license plate check identified it as a stolen vehicle from Illinois. When additional officers reached the area, a high-risk traffic stop was connected near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and American Boulevard, Bitney said.
The three occupants were compliant, and all three were eventually arrested on suspicion of auto theft. The driver, a 21-year-old Minneapolis woman, had outstanding theft related warrants and initially gave a false name, Bitney added.
The front seat passenger, a 39-year-old Minneapolis woman, told the officers that the women were working as prostitutes, and that the 21-year-old woman was the business leader, taking a portion of the money received by the 39-year-old woman. A check of online ads for the area turned up ads with pictures that appeared to depict both women, according to Bitney.
There was no indication that the back seat passenger, a 17-year-old Minneapolis girl, was involved in the prostitution, he noted.
It was unclear why the women had the stolen vehicle, which was connected to a suspicious death in Illinois, according to Bitney.
