All four boys’ soccer clubs can make a case to shine
Last fall was a spotlight season for soccer teams in the Sun Current coverage area. Holy Angels captured the Class A state title, Kennedy secured a top-seed in section play and finished one point away from a Metro West Conference crown. Jefferson is positioned well to compete for the Metro West title after splitting the last four titles with St. Louis Park and Richfield’s move to the Tri-Metro Conference helped the program collect eight wins overall, three in conference play.
Thanks to the pandemic, it was uncertain if the 2020 fall season would even happen. Teams are allowed to play up to two matches per week against conference-only opponents. Fans are capped at 125 per team and 250 per venue, meaning seating will become a valuable commodity to witness a high-caliber of product on the field.
Holy Angels
What do the defending Class A state champions have in store for an encore in 2020? The team returns several key contributors from a 21-0-1 run which ended in quite possibly the most dramatic ways possible – an overtime goal scored by Noah Hermanson with only a handful of seconds left on the clock for a 3-2 win over Blake at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Hermanson, a junior this fall, will move to defense after playing in a wing position last year while twin brother Carter Hermanson looks to add to an already dominant scoring career for the Stars. He has 32 goals and 15 assists in two varsity seasons. The Noah and Carter Hermanson will serve as captains alongside junior midfielder Aidan Smith and senior goalkeeper Peter Forseth.
Forseth has 19 clean sheets in two seasons as the Stars starter and Smith has made 61 appearances heading into what will be his fourth varsity campaign.
It’s easy to see how Holy Angels has to be in consideration for the top-ranking in Class A.
Senior Nick Meyer collected two goals and one assist in five games as a junior before a season-ending injury relegated him to the sideline for the rest of the season.
Coach James See says Meyer looks fit as ever after dealing with multiple injuries in high school.
“The work he’s been doing during the shutdown and throughout the off-season is clearly paying of,” he said. “This could be his year to leave a large mark in goal production.”
The Stars might need that reinforcement after graduating Porter Ball and Connor O’Rourke – two All-State contributors from 2019.
Junior midfielder Shalim Montes-Hernandez missed much of 2019 but returned in time to play during the state tournament.
“Shalim brings balance to both sides of the ball, especially in transition, while we anticipate him to carry the midfield line in 2020,” See said.
Sophomores Ben Frommelt and Fredrick Lang will look to earn their spot across the backline. Frommelt adds versatility as a defender or midfielder. Lang is one player See anticipates will make an impact on the backline along with freshman Everett Hoeppner.
Kennedy
Coming off a 13-win campaign in 2019, Kennedy was within one point of the Metro West Conference Championship, which went to St. Louis Park.
The Orioles won the lone meeting at Bloomington Stadium 2-1 but Kennedy went on to win 7-of-8 to close out the regular season. As a result, the Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in the new section (Section 2A) reaching the final.
Second-seeded Mankato West advanced to the state tournament by being the first squad to shutout the Eagles in a 1-0 final played at neutral-site New Prague High School.
Kennedy goalkeeper Carter Landale returns between the posts giving up one goal in each of the three-section games with a stout defense in front of him. He was part of eight clean sheets including a scoreless draw against Minneapolis Southwest.
Joining Landale as senior captains are defenders Ricardo Vera Martinez, Emir Rubio, and midfielder Jesus Ciriaco.
The Eagles will be without potent scorers Dennis Mensah (13 goals, 4 assists) and Dylan Sanchez who finished with 16 goals and 4 assists in 10 games.
“We feel strong again but we lost a few of the main attackers but what we tell them is next man up, they’re a year older and more mature,” Coach Dan Bushendorf said of the opportunity for the next group to impact the lineup. The Eagles coach feels the defense will again be strong with three seniors anchoring the backside while figuring out who will secure the role of the sweeper in the middle of the defense.
Rubio started the first half of the season but came off the bench later on.
For the first time in his coaching tenure at Kennedy, they decided to field teams at three levels (varsity, junior varsity, and B squad) with 56 players coming out for the fall season.
There are a number of reasons for fewer players, including COVID-19. Others moved away or had to address other issues, according to Bushendorf.
“We make it so accessible in BPS for kids to participate, money should never be an issue not to come out,” he said. “We help them with languages, get them involved and they learn so much.”
The longtime Kennedy coach has the same six assistant coaches back on staff, plus the addition of volunteer assistant coach Neython Lec Streitz, a 2019 Kennedy High School grad. Streitz was set for his sophomore season at Occidental College in Los Angeles, California before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. A two-time Metro West All-Conference defender, four-time academic letter winner and Eagle Award recipient, Streitz stepped into the NCAA Division III line-up playing in 14 games as a freshman.
The challenge remains for Kennedy to compete in a nearly all Class AA conference, except for Benilde-St. Margaret’s, and if 2019 is any indication, they will thrive in that environment.
“We’re going to hold them to the same expectations as last year and keep challenging them,” Bushendorf said. “I tend to like the idea of having a target on our back.”
As for emerging new scorers, Bushendorf takes a more collective approach to the attack, building up through possession instead of having one or two forwards as the primary goal scorers.
“I like to push more of a style of play to create more opportunities so we really don’t know who will emerge,” he said.
Richfield
Richfield went 8-5-5 overall in 2019, its first season in the Tri-Metro Conference, facing some familiar foes from over the years including crosstown rival Holy Angels. The Spartans collected 11 points with a 3-2-2 to place fifth out of eight teams.
In its second year in the conference, Richfield should be even more potent offensively with leading scorer senior Miguel Leon back after tallying 12 goals and 9 assists.
Junior Rodrigo Castaneda poured in nine goals alongside Leon while midfielder Erick Lopez should also return after leading the team in assists (10) and added five goals.
Richfield will have a new goalkeeper after Andres Sanchez Vidal, a vocal leader on the field, who graduated in 2020. Junior Carlos Luis-Ibarra spelled Sanchez Vidal in three games.
Jefferson
After splitting the last four Metro West Conference titles with St. Louis Park, Jefferson aims to improve on a 3-3-0 record from 2019 which saw the team drop to fourth place among the seven teams, finishing with a 5-10-1 record.
The Jaguars have a hefty group of seniors back in three central midfielders including captains Leif Kaiser and Will Grant plus classmate Jonathan Acosta Hernandez. Senior center back Jake Heyer returns as does goalkeeper Cormac Merrill, both captains, which gives the team a solid spine up the middle to feed senior forward Brenden Akum who is another experienced varsity contributor.
Junior right-back Josh Anderson will help solidify the defense.
Look for junior forward Cristian Castillo-Acevedo to make an impact in the attack for head coach Danny Storlein’s 26th season as a head coach and 23rd season at Jefferson. He is a five-time Class AA State Coach of the Year and added two new coaches to the staff this fall including Wes Durand who will work with the junior varsity and Nick Batlle who will coach the B squad.
Regular season schedule
Holy Angels
Aug. 28 host Fridley 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 host DeLaSalle 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 host Brooklyn Center 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Columbia Heights 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 host St. Anthony 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 at St. Croix Lutheran 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Richfield 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 host Columbia Heights 1 p.m.
Oct. 6 host Richfield 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at DeLaSalle 4:30 p.m.
Kennedy
Aug. 27 at Chaska (middle school west) 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 29 at Chanhassen 1 p.m.
Sept. 3 at St. Louis Park 5 p.m.
Sept. 10 host Jefferson (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 15 host Chaska (stadium) 5 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Robbinsdale Cooper 5 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Chanhassen 5 p.m.
Sept. 29 host Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 host St. Louis Park 5 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Jefferson (stadium) 5 p.m.
Oct. 8 host Robbinsdale Cooper (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Richfield
Sept. 1 host St. Anthony 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Fridley 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 at St. Croix Lutheran 5 p.m.
Sept. 14 host Columbia Heights 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at DeLaSalle 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 host St. Croix Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Brooklyn Center 5 p.m.
Sept. 29 host Holy Angels 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 host Fridley 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Holy Angels 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 host DeLaSalle 2 p.m.
Jefferson
Aug. 27 host St. Louis Park 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 29 at Chaska (middle school west) 1:15 p.m.
Sept. 1 host Chanhassen (stadium) 5 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Kennedy (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 15 at St. Louis Park 5 p.m.
Sept. 19 host Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Jefferson HS) 11 a.m.
Sept. 22 host Chaska (stadium) 5 p.m.
Sept. 24 host Robbinsdale Cooper (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Chanhassen 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 6 host Kennedy (stadium) 5 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7:15 p.m.
