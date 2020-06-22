Bloomington’s Born Again Jocks presented 2020 Jerry Molosky scholarships to 11 graduating seniors from Kennedy and Jefferson High Schools earlier this month.

The 11 honorees of the 2020 Jerry Molosky Scholarships, presented by Bloomington’s Born Again Jocks are pictured front row from left to right: Megan Narveson, Caitlin Farrell, Kendal Loken and Albert Yakah. Middle Row: Kailee Shermak and Grayson Hight. Top row: Mark Rosen, Jalisa Sang, Evan Lind, Sophia Jamieson and Colden Longley.

The $1,500 scholarships are typically presented during an awards ceremony at the Bloomington Events Center during the spring but due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, the ceremony did not take place. 

Scholarships were awarded based on high school athletic participation, community service, financial need and grade point average.

This year’s recipients include: Mark Rosen, Jalisa Sang, Evan Lind, Sophia Jamieson, Colden Longley, Kailee Shermak, Grayson Hight, Megan Narveson, Caitlin Farrell, Kendal Loken and Albert Yakah.

 

- Jason Olson

