Bloomington’s Born Again Jocks presented 2020 Jerry Molosky scholarships to 11 graduating seniors from Kennedy and Jefferson High Schools earlier this month.
The $1,500 scholarships are typically presented during an awards ceremony at the Bloomington Events Center during the spring but due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, the ceremony did not take place.
Scholarships were awarded based on high school athletic participation, community service, financial need and grade point average.
This year’s recipients include: Mark Rosen, Jalisa Sang, Evan Lind, Sophia Jamieson, Colden Longley, Kailee Shermak, Grayson Hight, Megan Narveson, Caitlin Farrell, Kendal Loken and Albert Yakah.
- Jason Olson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.