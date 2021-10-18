Richfield, Holy Angels and Jeffferson fall on Oct. 15
Jefferson scored first in a 38-7 loss to Hastings on Senior Night at Bloomington Stadium on Oct. 14.
It was fitting that senior captain Aedan Bertrand scored his third touchdown of the season, this time from 2 yards out with 3:22 to go in the opening quarter.
Hastings responded with three rushing touchdowns and a field goal to enter halftime with a 24-7 lead and added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to post 38 unanswered points.
Raiders running back Brenden Freiermuth ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, scoring a 67-yard touchdown late in the third quarter after making a goal-line plunge less than two minutes into the third quarter.
Jefferson was able to move the ball against Hastings but couldn’t translate that into points, denying five drives deep into Raiders territory, including a couple of incomplete passes into the end zone.
Jefferson quarterbacks Robbie Traylor and Tyson Schultz completed 14 of 27 passes, and the team ran for a collective 107 yards with 44 from Bertrand, 35 from Austin Chroup and 22 from Brock Edwards.
Nate Habermas led the receivers with four catches for 69 yards, Chroup had three catches for 23 yards and Blake Mamalakis has one catch for 17 yards.
Jefferson will visit Chanhassen (5-2), which is coming off a 31-21 Oct. 15 win over Class 4A Holy Angels.
The section 3AAAAA playoffs begin Oct. 26, with the high seeds hosting. Semifinals are set for Oct. 30 and the final are Nov. 5. Teams include Jefferson, Kennedy, Apple Valley, Hastings, Two Rivers and St. Thomas Academy.
Chanhassen powers past Holy Angels
Chanhassen (5-2) used a 21-point third quarter to propel past Holy Angels (5-2) in a 31-21 final on Oct. 15.
Storm quarterback Grant Muffenbier made the most of his seven passes throwing for two touchdowns in the quarter as Charlie Coenen scored on plays of 76 and 36 yards. Coenen caught three passes for 149 yards while rushing nine times for 33 yards and two more scores.
Holy Angels standout running back Emmett Johnson found room to run but was limited to 153 yards and two touchdowns, including the game’s first score on a 1-yard touchdown 80 seconds into the contest.
Stars quarterback Aaron Boarman found Charles Gilbert III on a 4-yard touchdown catch with 10 seconds left in the opening half to build a 14-3 lead at the break.
Johnson added his second touchdown of the game from 12 yards out to give the Stars a 21-10 lead midway through the third quarter.
Holy Angels ended the regular season at Waconia (3-4) on Oct. 20 before turning its attention toward the Section 5AAAA tournament, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 26. The top two seeds receive a first-round bye, advancing to the semifinals set for Oct. 30. The final will be played Nov. 5 on the high seed’s field.
Section 5AAAA includes Benilde-St. Margaret’s, DeLaSalle, Minneapolis South, SMB, and the Stars.
Richfield falls at Park Center
Park Center (6-1) picked up a 48-6 win over visiting Richfield (3-4) in what was a near-identical score from the previous week, a 48-7 win at Minneapolis Washburn.
Pirates quarterback Marcus Freeman completed 23 of 40 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, while running back Micha Hobin ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Richfield closed out the regular season against Breck (4-3) at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 20, after this edition went to press.
