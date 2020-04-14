Kolbe Lelemsis is one of 10 Minnesota students to be named an Evans Scholar to begin college at the University of Minnesota in the fall.
The Evans Scholarship includes full housing and a tuition college grant offered to golf caddies following a final selection interview at The Minikahda Club in early February.
Lelemsis is entering his seventh season of caddying at Minnesota Valley Country Club while attending Chesterton Academy in Golden Valley and lives in Bloomington.
Lelemsis credits his uncle for not only introducing him to the game but for telling him about the Evans Scholarship program as an avenue to college.
“[The Evans Scholarship] was always my goal when I began caddying,” said Lelemsis, who also spent time in the bag room at MVCC before returning to caddying more last summer, carrying 56 rounds or loops, the term used by caddies to keep track of their completed rounds. Also, he was able to caddie for three pro-am rounds the week of the 3M Championship in Blaine. Among the professional golfers in the group was Brian Gay.
As for a major at the University of Minnesota, Lelemsis isn’t fully decided but leaning toward sales and marketing.
Named after famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr., the scholarship program was established in 1930 to help provide caddies across the country an opportunity to receive a post-secondary education.
The Western Golf Association, based in Glenview, Illinois, has supported the program through the Evans Scholars Foundation over the last 90 years with more than 285 caddies from across the country receiving an Evans Scholarship. A record of 1,010 caddies are enrolled in 18 universities across the country, and more than 11,050 caddies have graduated from the program.
Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by 32,500 golfers across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Alumni donate more than $14 million annually with proceeds from the BMW Championship donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation.
The final interview process was less daunting for Lelemsis than he anticipated.
“I was super excited for the interview at Minikahda Club because I was ready for it after talking to other guys who received the Evans Scholarship at Minnesota Valley,” he said. “Little did I know it would be more of a Q and A in front of 95-100 people asking questions – getting out my name and where I caddie was the toughest part.”
In addition to Lelemsis, the other Minnesota Evans Scholarship recipients include Jessica Pilon (Chesterton Academy, Crystal, Golden Valley G&CC), Ryan Schenck (Edina High School, Eden Prairie, Hazeltine GC), Walker Schwappach (Edina High School, Edina, Interlachen CC) and Luke Sheldon (Hopkins High School, Minnetonka, Interlachen CC), Skyler Gish (Totino-Grace High School, Andover, Interlachen CC), Krew Barber (Chaska High School, Chaska, Hazeltine GC), Steven Kragseth (Hermantown High School, Hermantown, Northland CC), Grant Hatteberg (Roseville Area High School, Roseville, Midland Hills CC) and Molly Schottenbauer (Duluth Marshall School, Superior, Wis., Northland CC).
