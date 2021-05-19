The victim in a Minneapolis murder case was a 19-year-old Bloomington woman, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Yadhira Romero Martinez was found dead in Minneapolis April 23. A 23-year-old Minneapolis man, who was arrested in Ohio, was charged with intentional second-degree murder in the death of Martinez, who disappeared after leaving work at Bloomington’s Walmart store the previous day, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court. Jose Cuenca-Zuniga, 23, was charged April 28, and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
Martinez left Walmart at 4 p.m. April 22. Surveillance video showed her getting into the passenger’s side of a vehicle with Minnesota license plates. She did not return home that evening, however, which concerned a family member. The family member went to Walmart the following morning and learned that Martinez had not shown up for work, prompting the family member to file a missing persons report with the Bloomington Police Department, the complaint explained.
That afternoon, Minneapolis firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious female at a home on the 3000 block of 18th Avenue South. The call came from the co-owner of the residence, who said she rents rooms in the house, and that the unconscious woman was in the room rented by Cuenca-Zuniga, the complaint noted.
The landlord said that she saw Cuenca-Zuniga leaving his room at approximately 7:30 a.m., and could see a woman’s feet at the end of a mattress on the floor of the room. Cuenca-Zuniga told the woman that she had too much to drink and had passed out, then locked the door to his room and left the residence. When the woman knocked on the door at 12:30 p.m. and received no response, she called the fire department. Firefighters forced their way into the room and found that Martinez was dead. Her body had noticeable trauma, and the mattress had a pool of blood on it, the complaint explained.
Martinez died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Minneapolis police officers obtained a phone number for Cuenca-Zuniga and obtained a search warrant for location data related to the phone. The location data determined the phone was in Ohio late in the evening of April 23. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers located and arrested Cuenca-Zuniga, who was driving a vehicle with Minnesota license plates, the same plates as the vehicle that picked up Martinez the previous afternoon at Walmart, according to the complaint.
The landlord also provided video of Cuenca-Zuniga driving off in the vehicle that morning. The landlord said that her house rules prohibited tenants from having guests, but Cuenca-Zuniga arrived at approximately 5 p.m. April 22 with Martinez. Before leaving the following morning, Cuenca-Zuniga was packing items to take with him, and the landlord thought his activities were unusual, prompting her to record cellphone video of him leaving the residence that morning, the complaint explained.
Cuenca-Zuniga had been renting his room since Feb. 23, and his rent was due that day. The landlord asked him for his room keys before he left, but he refused to hand them over, the complaint noted.
Cuenca-Zuniga appeared in court May 10. His bail was set at $1 million, or $750,000, with conditions, according to court records. As of May 17, he remained in custody, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s jail roster.
Martinez was born in the United States, but moved to Mexico at an early age. She returned to the United States recently, according to an online fundraiser coordinated by a cousin. The fundraising campaign was halted after raising more than $47,000 to transport her body to Mexico, where her parents reside.
