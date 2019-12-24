A series of potentially unrelated events in Bloomington turned out to have one thing in common, the 28-year-old Minneapolis man who was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.
The suspect, arrested during the afternoon of Dec. 5 in Minneapolis, seemed to be rather busy during the hours preceding his arrest. The timeline of events remains unclear, but two of three incidents the suspect is linked to provide some insight into his activities.
The suspect’s first contact with Bloomington police officers occurred when the vehicle he was driving was identified as stolen.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., a patrol officer spotted the southbound vehicle on Penn Avenue near 88th Street. Seemingly in response to the patrol officer, the driver turned onto 88th Street and pulled into a driveway, shutting off the vehicle and its headlights. As the officer passed the parked vehicle, nobody appeared to be getting out. The officer looped around the block to pass the vehicle again and noted its license plate. A check of the plate showed that the 2005 Ford Freestyle had been reported stolen in Minneapolis, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
As the officer turned around to approach the vehicle, the driver was pulling out of the driveway. The driver turned onto Penn Avenue and turned south into a parking lot on the 8900 block, which he used to turn around and head northbound on Penn, without headlights, Bitney said.
The officer attempted to pull up behind the vehicle, and the driver turned back onto 88th Street, accelerating to a speed in excess of 50 miles per hour. The driver turned south on Xerxes Avenue, at which point the officer attempted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. The officer was successful in stopping the vehicle, but the driver exited the vehicle and took off running. Seeing a passenger in the vehicle, the officer stayed with the vehicle, Bitney explained.
Officers responding to the incident set up a perimeter and used a police K-9 to track down the driver, but was unable to locate him, Bitney added.
The 25-year-old Minneapolis woman inside the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen automobile. A search of the vehicle turned up a variety of checkbooks and identification cards in the names of several people. It also turned up documents that helped identify the suspect, according to Bitney.
A minor theft at a commercial building approximately an hour later suggests that the suspect fled east. An employee of a commercial building on the 2000 block of 94th Street West reported that at approximately 4:30 a.m., he spotted an unfamiliar man that exiting the building. A check of the premises found that the dome light inside a truck had been turned on and that a traffic vest and sweatshirt were missing. The description of the man matched that of the man who fled the stolen vehicle, Bitney said.
What hadn’t been determined at the time of the suspect’s arrest was when he entered Bloomington’s public works building, or how.
At approximately 8 a.m., employees of the public work’s building reported a variety of items were missing from desks and offices in the building, including cellphones. There was no sign of forced entry into the building, Bitney noted.
Using a phone tracking app for one of the missing cellphones, it was determined the phone was in the vicinity of East 45th Street and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis. A search of the area for the cellphone that afternoon led officers to a makeshift shelter under powerlines. When officers announced their presence and instructed the occupants to exit the shelter, the suspect emerged. He matched the description of the suspect from the early morning incidents and was identified by some of the documentation left in the abandoned stolen vehicle, Bitney explained.
Upon questioning, the suspect acknowledged that he had several cellphones inside his shelter, and following his arrest, a search of the shelter turned up items reported stolen from the public works building, Bitney noted.
Bad check
A 35-year-old Davenport, Iowa, man can thank his friends for not abandoning him at a Bloomington bank. And as a result, all four were arrested on suspicion of forgery.
The Iowa man attempted to cash a check at Wells Fargo, 7900 Xerxes Ave., at approximately 4 p.m. Dec. 10. The man presented a check, made out to him, and his identification. The check was for more than $1,000, but it was of poor quality, and it had his name spelled incorrectly. The teller’s verification of the account showed that the account was flagged for fraudulent activity. The teller then attempted to stall the transaction as police officers were dispatched to the bank, Bitney explained.
The delay in cashing the check made the man suspicious. He tried to grab the check and his ID from the teller. Unsuccessful, he exited the bank, only to discover a squad car pulling into the parking lot of the office complex the bank is in. The man then began to run around the building toward the building’s parking ramp, according to Bitney.
The initial officer attempted to follow the suspect and spotted him inside the ramp talking on a cellphone. The man ignored commands to stop, opting instead to continue running through the ramp, eventually jumping down to the ground from the second floor of the ramp. A vehicle pulled up, the man entered and the vehicle drove off, Bitney said. Another squad car arriving at the bank attempted to block the vehicle from exiting the parking lot, but the driver bumped the squad car and was able to drive around it. The driver exited the parking lot and headed south on Xerxes Avenue and east on American Boulevard, according to Bitney.
The pursuit didn’t last long, due to heavy late afternoon weekday traffic. When the suspect’s vehicle reached a stoplight at the west entry to the Hobby Lobby and Target building, the light was red, and vehicles were stopped. The driver attempted to squeeze between two stopped vehicles, but became stuck. One of the vehicles moved over in response, allowing the getaway vehicle to proceed. The driver attempted to enter the parking area for Hobby Lobby and Target, but additional vehicles prevented the driver from advancing, prompting him to end the chase, Bitney explained.
All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked on suspicion of forgery. The Iowa man was also booked for fleeing a police officer on foot. The driver, a 27-year-old Harvey, Illinois, man was booked for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. The other passengers arrested were a 25-year-old Chicago man and a 25-year-old Dolton, Illinois, man.
CSC charges
A 66-year-old Bloomington man has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, accused of contact with his grandchildren.
The suspect was charged Dec. 9 in Hennepin County District Court with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13 and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for multiple acts involving a child under the age of 16. If convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $40,000. If convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, he faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $35,000.
The investigation occurred after the mother of a 13-year-old girl saw the suspect rubbing the child’s neck and shoulders while they were visiting the suspect’s Bloomington home. Following the incident, a discussion between the mother and child about boundaries resulted in the child detailing incidents of sexual contact. Following a police report, a forensic interview of the child was conducted. The child said that similar incidents had occurred since she was 9 or 10 years old.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.