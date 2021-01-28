A 35-year-old Minneapolis man got more than he bargained for during an attempted robbery in Bloomington.
The suspect was arrested during the evening of Jan. 15 after police officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery in a hotel parking garage. The police officers responding to the call didn’t have to search for the suspect; he was being held by the 59-year-old man he is accused of robbing.
Officers were dispatched to the parking garage of Home2 Suites, 2270 West 80-1/2 St., at approximately 10:30 p.m., following a 911 call. They found the 59-year-old Illinois man holding the suspect on the floor of the garage. The man’s companion, a 42-year-old North St. Paul woman, had called 911 after the suspect approached them in the garage, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The victims said that the suspect approached them as they were leaving their vehicle, asking for a few dollars. When the Illinois man told the suspect he didn’t have cash to give him, the suspect suggested he had a weapon, and attempted to take a bag from the North St. Paul woman. The Illinois man intervened, and the suspect responded by punching the man in the face, Bitney said.
The punch didn’t deter the man, however, as he grappled with the suspect, taking him to the ground and holding him down while the woman called the police. Although the victim had a mark on his face, he was checked out by paramedics and had no significant injuries, Bitney noted. No weapon was found on the suspect, he added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of robbery and fifth-degree assault, and had two assault warrants.
Robbery investigations
A 13-year-old Bloomington boy said he was robbed of his cellphone, headphones, shoes and cash near a Bloomington middle school.
Police officers were dispatched to the boy’s house at approximately 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16. He reported that he was walking to Mall of America and was on the 8900 block of Portland Avenue when a vehicle pulled up to him. One of the occupants of the vehicle yelled at the boy to get inside, which he did. Inside the vehicle one of the occupants pointed a gun into his ribs and demanded the boy’s property, Bitney explained.
The victim said he recognized one of the perpetrators through social media posts, and was hit in the head with the gun before he was kicked out of the vehicle. The officers taking the report noted that he was injured above his right eye, Bitney said.
An attempt to track the victim’s iPhone was unsuccessful, and the case remains under investigation, Bitney added.
An employee of a mobile phone store reported a robbery later the same day.
Officers were dispatched to Metro by T-Mobile, 9064 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 7 p.m., following a report that a man walked out of the store with a cellphone, according to Bitney.
A 15-year-old Bloomington boy was working at the store when the perpetrator entered and began looking at display phones. The employee was dealing with another customer at the time, and when that customer left, the perpetrator approached the employee and asked to see an iPhone. The employee retrieved an iPhone and set it on the counter.
After suggesting he wanted to purchase the phone, the perpetrator took the phone and headed toward the exit as the employee began ringing up a sale. When the employee noted the man had not paid for the phone, the man replied by saying he was taking it, and implied he had a gun, Bitney explained.
Following the incident and call to the police, another store employee arrived to review surveillance video. It showed the perpetrator attempting to remove a display cellphone from its security device while the 15-year-old employee was retrieving the iPhone from the store’s storage area. The perpetrator was unable to remove the display cellphone, but damaged it in attempting to do so, Bitney said.
The damaged display cellphone and stolen iPhone were valued at approximately $1,000 each, Bitney noted.
Another Apple product, an Apple Watch, was the catalyst for a robbery report at a Bloomington hotel Jan. 18.
Officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 7815 Nicollet Ave., at approximately 1 a.m. They met with a 19-year-old Minneapolis man and a 16-year-old Golden Valley boy who were sharing a room at the hotel. The Golden Valley boy said they were selling the watch through an internet ad and met two would-be buyers in the parking lot of the hotel. The buyers then went to the victims’ hotel room to look at the watch, according to Bitney.
Inside the room, the perpetrators looked at the watch and attempted to leave without paying for it. When the victims confronted them, one of the perpetrators pulled out a gun and ordered the victims to lie on the bed, the Golden Valley boy reported.
The perpetrators took cellphones from the victims and directed them to wait in the bathroom while they searched the contents of the room. The victims waited for a period of time after hearing the hotel room door close before exiting the bathroom and calling the police, Bitney explained.
The Minneapolis man provided additional details in his recounting of the incident. He said the victims were acquainted with the perpetrators, and that the perpetrators brought alcohol and drugs with them to the room. After the foursome had congregated in the hotel room for a period of time, the perpetrators initiated the robbery, Bitney added.
Besides the Apple Watch, the victims reported losing their cellphones, a debit card, a portable speaker and backpacks. Officers at the scene collected cups for possible DNA evidence, Bitney noted.
Demolition derby
A 2018 Dodge Durango reported stolen from a dealership in South St. Paul was being tracked remotely as it navigated through Bloomington, and the driver of the vehicle was determined not to go to jail.
His efforts to flee a parking lot at the intersection of 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue were unsuccessful, however, resulting in the arrest of the 39-year-old man with no permanent address.
The Police Department received the report that the vehicle was in the city at approximately 11 a.m. Jan. 14. Officers searching the area found it parked near the Jimmy John’s restaurant at Oxboro Center, 605 W. 98th St., according to Bitney.
Police officers began surveillance of the unoccupied vehicle, and when the suspect returned to the vehicle, an officer pulled up in front of it and initiated a traffic stop. Uninterested in cooperating, the driver put the Durango in reverse and attempted to flee the scene, Bitney said.
As the driver attempted to navigate through the parking lot and evade squad cars at the scene, he backed into a parking spot and was flanked by parked vehicles on both sides, as well as a vehicle behind him. Officers pulled their squad cars up in front of the suspect. He raised his hands initially, as if he was done attempting to flee, but instead of cooperating with a high-risk traffic stop, he backed the Durango into the parked vehicle behind him, Bitney explained.
Unable to push the parked vehicle with the Durango, he then drove the vehicle forward, striking the squad cars in front of him. He went in reverse again, and then rammed the squad cars a second time. The officers were able to pin the Durango against the parked vehicle with their squad cars, however, ending the suspect’s effort to flee. At that point he was arrested, Bitney said.
A search of the Durango turned up checks and mail in several names, and printers and blank forms that appeared to be for producing forged documents. The suspect was also found to be in possession of a handgun and suspected narcotics, Bitney noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, auto theft, possession of stolen property, criminal damage to property, narcotics possession and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
