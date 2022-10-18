Kennedy ninth-grader caps off another strong season one match away from state

Kennedy’s tennis standout Molly Miller (10-1) received the No. 4 seed in the Section 6AA singles tournament and advanced to the semifinals before falling to Edina’s Sami Hankinson 6-2, 6-4. Hankinson went on to lose to Nicola Santoni 6-4, 1-6, 6-0 in the section final. 

