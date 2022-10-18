Kennedy ninth-grader caps off another strong season one match away from state
Kennedy’s tennis standout Molly Miller (10-1) received the No. 4 seed in the Section 6AA singles tournament and advanced to the semifinals before falling to Edina’s Sami Hankinson 6-2, 6-4. Hankinson went on to lose to Nicola Santoni 6-4, 1-6, 6-0 in the section final.
Miller’s run through sections included an opening round bye before sweeping Holy Angel’s No. 25 seed Meredith Diehl; Jefferson’s No. 21 seed Greta Campbell and Minneapolis Southwest’s No. 32 seed Ellen Davis by identical 6-1, 6-0 scores.
Diehl opened sections with a 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 win over Richfield’s No. 24 seed Elizabeth Hernandez.
Jefferson’s No. 21 seed Greta Campbell opened with a bye before scoring a 6-0, 6-1 win over DeLaSalle’s No. 13 Aaliyah Wilker to set up the match against Miller.
Richfield’s No. 10 seed Evelyn Smiley lost her opening match to Hopkins’ No. 27 seed Leighton Strasburg 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Holy Angels’ No. 26 seed Shelby Schnell lost to Apple Valley’s Faith Dougan 6-3, 6-1.
Kennedy’s No. 19 seed Lila Coval won her opening match against Eastview’s No. 14 Kayla Christian 6-2, 6-1 before losing to Benilde-St. Margaret’s No. 19 Lauren Kallas 6-0, 6-2.
Jefferson’s No. 22 seed Kylie Jones won her opening match against Burnsville’s No. 11 Molly Halvorson 6-3, 6-1 before losing to Blake School’s No. 6 seed Fatemeh Vang 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles action, Holy Angels’ No. 26 seeded Gabby Bartfield and Aislin Lacher won their opening match against DeLaSalle’s Liz Nordin and Yeva Adamaley 6-0, 6-0 before losing to Eastview’s Pemola Wachungtsang and Sophia Fan 6-1, 6-0.
Kennedy’s Mary Hajduk and Elissa Dinneen won their opening match against Roosevelt’s Ella Hendrickson and Emily Gutierrez 6-3, 6-1. Hajduk and Dinneen, seeded 17th lost to Blake’s Ellie Nixon and Aletta Bartok 6-0, 6-0 during the third round.
Jefferson’s Melina Peters and Anna Feeken won their opening match against Holy Ange’s Sydney Schell and Samantha Goedde 6-0, 6-3 before Burnsville’s Ashley King and Madisyn Krumholz topped Peters and Feeken in three sets 1-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Kennedy’s Ashley Obinnah and Kelly Olson lost against Roosevelt’s Olivia Wohnoutka and Maria Jeffries 6-0, 6-1.
Richfield’s Amelia Tronnes and Evelyn Arias Diaz lost their opening match against Hopkins’ Zoe Lupschultz and Carmen Truilljo 6-1, 6-0.
Jefferson’s Halle Johnston and Nicole Guan lost to St. Louis Park’s Sadie Lund and Kamryn Halley 6-3, 6-2 in their opening-round match.
