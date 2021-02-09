Richfield’s Ryan Miles pours in 23 points in 81-61 win over Holy Angels to retain Battle of the Tracks trophy for a fourth straight time
Richfield senior Ryan Miles told his then third-grade teacher Omar McMillian he would start as a 6-foot-7 player for his Spartans basketball team.
Fast forward nearly a decade later and Miles is working his way through a fifth varsity basketball season at Richfield High School.
A testament to his production and longevity, Miles surpassed the 1,000 career point milestone with a free throw early in the second half of the Feb. 2 win over Holy Angels.
“No better player, this kid is a phenomenal kid and I have a huge soft spot for him since he was in my third- and fourth-grade class,” McMillan said. “We’ve known each other for a long time.”
Miles didn’t know about the milestone until after he crossed it.
“They wanted to keep it a secret,” he said. “Someone started yelling and I was thinking ‘What is going on?’” The point of the milestone isn’t lost on Miles but he’d rather earn the win over any personal accolades.
“It’s about the win, not the 1,000 points,” Miles said, it’s one of those things I’ll keep the ball forever and 10 years later I’m sure it will mean something more to me later in life but right now it’s just another thing.”
The Spartans improved to 5-0 after an 81-61 win, while Miles had a game-high 23 points. Miles hit the four-digit total on a tough inside basket as he was fouled. He stepped to the free-throw line before the coaches stopped the game for a brief ceremony. He ran the game ball up to his parents in the stands before returning to the court and making the free throw.
Miles stuck out the lean years with the program, winning five games as an eighth-grader. “To be die hard about it and stick around, it is beautiful to achieve so much,” McMillan said.
Junior Mitchell January finished with 14 points, Jaden Wollmuth added 11 points and senior Lamar Grayson had 13 points before exiting the game early in the second half after picking up a technical foul.
Holy Angels senior Bryce Boyd led the visitors with 21 points and six rebounds. He blocked a pair of shots and turned the ball over five times as the Stars led 32-31 at halftime. Joe Oberst also finished with double-digits with 12 points and two rebounds.
Richfield went on a 50-29 second half to retain the Battle of the Tracks traveling trophy for a fourth consecutive time.
Miles said the turnovers from pushing the pace in the first half kept the score close.
“When we threw those long passes they would get back on D and that’s what killed us,” he said while their defense slowed Richfield down.
“Holy Angels is always going to be tough,” McMillan said outside the gym at Richfield High School, which was quiet compared to their previous meeting for the Section 3-3A title back in March at Jefferson High School, before COVID shutdown boys basketball before the state tournament could take place.
“Holy Angels is a great team,” Miles said. “And every time we play them, Kennedy and those rivalry games they are going to have their best game against us and try to win,” Miles said. “And to beat them four straight times that’s really big because they are going to play their best game against us.”
“They’re rivals over there with a very good coach and excellent athletes and sprinkle a rivalry on top of it you’ve got a game,” McMillan said. “That’s what we reiterated at halftime and our purposed for coming to practice every day, our purpose for playing during this COVID season and the goals we’ve set for ourselves.”
McMillan said it was leadership that helped turn the momentum of the game around in the second half by a 21-point margin. “When you get guys like your captain Ryan Miles talking at halftime, Mitchell, Lamar and guys saying hey let’s go get this one and Jaden steps up to say what he needs to say then Isaiah chips in.”
With a group that has played together for a while and understands the coaching staff, it doesn’t take a lot to boil down the plan. “We say what we say as a coaching staff, they understand it and go get it,” McMillan said.
With five guys who can score, the pride on the team comes on the defensive end to deny the other team the opportunity to score.
To get the ball in their hands enough, they have to play strong defense to create turnovers and jumpstart the transition offense.
“We pride ourselves on the number of possessions we got and getting out and running the floor then when we’ve got the General up top [Miles] we can switch up things,” McMillan said as they’ve worked on getting 10 different guys working into the mix.
Wollmuth and Casey-Hammonds have grown into their roles inside the paint on both ends of the floor. “Jaden’s stepped it up on the offensive side this year after averaging six points last year they’re both huge athletes to have,” Miles said.
Now three weeks into the season, McMillan said the team is working hard to feel more comfortable playing while wearing masks and adhering to the social distance guidelines which allow them to compete.
It took about two days for the team to get comfortable playing basketball in a mask. Developing the necessary stamina to run and do the things they want to do on the floor is taking some time to come around.
“We practice and work on mask stamina every day to be able to play at the tempo we want to play,” he said. “When you have goals and some things in mind, they adapt a lot quicker.”
In addition to the mask challenges, Miles notices the lack of energy in the gym without fans.
“Fans do make a difference in the game,” he said. “It brings us energy home and away.”
Richfield Super Fan Jeff couldn’t be missed courtside, as he continued to motivate the team for another win on the home floor. Not only was he part of the on-court celebration after winning the section title last March, he also celebrated the semifinal win over Kennedy with confetti at the middle of the Richfield High School court, the last game to be played on the old floor.
