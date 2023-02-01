Park girls win title, Bloomington boys and girls each finish second
St. Louis Park girls claimed the Metro West Conference Nordic championships ahead of runner-up Bloomington by 17 points during the Jan. 25 meet at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
Orono held on to win the boys title ahead of Bloomington by one point, Park was fourth (127), Benilde-St. Margaret’s was fifth (106) and Richfield was sixth (71) in the seven-team field.
In the girls standings, BSM was fifth (87) and Richfield was sixth (67).
Final results are decided by the typical scoring pursuit scoring system combined with the two-team, two-skier sprint relays.
Girls pursuit
In the girls pursuit, five of the top seven skiers in the pursuit are juniors led by Orono’s conference champion Erica Kazin (15 minutes, 51.6 seconds) followed by Park classmates Hanna Wilsey and Jersey Miller in second (15:34.1) and third (16:17.9) places, respectively.
Jefferson’s Jackie Larsen was fourth (16:28.4), improving by two positions after a sixth-place time in the morning classic race.
Park’s lineup included senior Rachel Katowicz in sixth (17:01.9), freshman Kaylee Crump in 10th (18:19.4), sophomore Eleanor Lindeman was 15th (19:08.3) and senior Maren Wilsey was 16th (19:32.7).
Bloomington had five skiers among the top 12 times led by Larsen. Junior Madeline Gray and Avery Rich were seventh (16:47.9) and eighth (16:51.2), respectively. Juniors Caroline Haag and Jamie Drewitz were 11th (18:18.7) and 12th (18:01), respectively.
BSM was led by 2022 state-entrant Vivienne Larson who was 18th overall (19:24.2). Larson’s senior classmate Genevive Larson was 20th (19:29.9) and senior Lily Peterson was 22nd (20:03.3).
Richfield was led by senior Shenandoah Verstraete who was 24th (21.31.2) with classmates Mari Rummell and Maggie Weiss were 26th (22:06.8) and 27th (21:30.4).
In the sprint relay, Park swept the top two spots with the A team winning in 16:00.9 and the B team was second in 16:17.4. Bloomington was fourth and fifth with the A team fourth in 16:43.7 and B team fifth in 17:43.2.
Boys pursuit
Bloomington’s five individuals finished among the top 14 times led by sophomore runner-up AJ Westanmo in 13:36.6 while Orono junior Miles Miner captured the conference title in 13:55.5.
Bloomington’s scorers include junior Ian Klein finishing sixth (14:52.8), sophomore Zach Tapajna was 10th (15:28.9) and seniors Noah Guinee and Adam Lueth were 13th (15:33.5) and 14th (15:38.3).
BSM sophomore Dylan Casey was fifth overall in 14:58.4 while senior Max Melancon was 12th (15:48.9).
Park junior Thomas Shope was eighth in 15:41.6, sophomore Lucas Tangelson was 11th in 15:32.3, junior Nolan Crump was 16th in 16:32.1 and Finn Baron was 19th in 16:25.9.
Shope and Crump were fifth and sixth, respectively after the morning classic race.
Richfield was led by sophomore Finn Sheeley who was 15th in 15:39.9 after finishing 18th in the morning classic race.
Richfield was dominant in the sprint relays with the A team finishing second overall in 18:24.5 and the B team fourth in 19:47.5.
Bloomington’s A team won the relay in 13:27.5 and the B team was seventh in 14:27.7. BSM’s A team was third in 18:40.8.
Jan. 17 meet
Wirth Park was the site of the Jan. 17 Metro West 5k skate meet where Bloomington’s Westanmo won the boys meet in 12:19.2. He was just under 10 seconds ahead of Orono’s Miner (12:29.6) and Drew Huotari (13:13.4) while Park’s Shope was fourth in 13:23.2.
Orono edged out Bloomington by five points for the team (459-454) win while Park was third (445). Richfield was fifth with 311 points led by Sheeley who was 12th overall in 14:16.5.
Park beat out Bloomington for the girls title by seven points (469-462) as Hanna Wilsey won the meet in 14:11.5 while Orono’s Kazin was second in 14:41.1. Bloomington’s Larsen and Gray were third (14:43.1) and fourth (15:13.5), respectively.
Park’s Miller was fifth in 15:27.7 and Bloomington’s Rich was sixth in 15:41.7.
Westanmo and Wilsey each won their respective races at Elm Creek Park Reserve on Jan. 11.
