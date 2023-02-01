Park girls win title, Bloomington boys and girls each finish second

St. Louis Park girls claimed the Metro West Conference Nordic championships ahead of runner-up Bloomington by 17 points during the Jan. 25 meet at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.

Caroline Haag
Bloomington junior Caroline Haag placed 11th overall in the Metro West Conference championships at Hyland Park on Jan. 25. Bloomington finished second to St. Louis Park in the team points standings by 17 points and were 10 points clear of third-place Orono. 
Mari Rummell
Richfield senior Mari Rummell placed 26th in the pursuit format race on Jan. 25 as the Spartans finished sixth out of seven teams with 67 points, 40 points ahead of DeLaSalle and 20 points behind fifth-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

