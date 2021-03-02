Clarke dominates the field to capture conference by 89.5 seconds
Bloomington Nordic rose above the field to win the two-day Metro West Conference championships on Feb. 23 and 25 at Hyland Park Reserve.
Aided by junior Jon Clarke’s winning time in the combined time from freestyle and classical 5k events of 25 minutes, 6.6 seconds, Bloomington held off runner-up St. Louis Park by 15 points as the top four times count toward the team standings.
Park scored 260 points, 3. Chaska-Chan 256; 4. Richfield 186; Benilde-St. Margaret’s 110 and 6. Cooper 62 (3 skiers counting).
All four Bloomington skiers placed among the top nine times led by Clarke, who was 2:29.5 ahead of Chaska-Chan senior Ben Scheller’s runner-up time of 27:36.1.
Bloomington teammates, including eighth-grader Anders Westanmo and junior Keaton Mayhew, placed third (27:57.4) and fourth (27:59.2), respectively. Senior Zach Skinner added the final points with a ninth-place finish in 29:09.3 while the fifth varsity skier was senior Aidan Ishuag who finished 13th overall in 29:33.9, 22 seconds behind Skinner.
Bloomington junior Mason Young was 18th, eighth-grader Zach Tapajna was 21st, sophomore Adam Leuth was 22nd, freshman Ian Klein was 23rd and sophomore Noah Guinee was 25th.
Richfield had three skiers among the top 20, led by junior Henry Schaefer who was 12th in 29:22, seniors Jace Pulkrabek and Parker Lindstrom were 17th (30:30) and 19th (30:52), respectively. Junior Alex Clarity was 32nd and senior Kaycee Cunningham was 39th.
Freestyle opener
Clarke posted the top time in the opening freestyle event on Feb. 23 with more than a 45-second lead on Scheller, while Skinner was third, two seconds back of Scheller.
Mayhew and Westanmo sat 18 and 28 seconds behind the Chaska-Chan skier in sixth and seventh positions.
The meet concluded Thursday on the same trail with the classic race.
Clarke won the event in 12:51.4, nearly two minutes ahead of St. Louis Park runner-up Dan Shope’s time of 14:10.7. Westanmo placed third in 14:28.2, Mayhew was sixth in 14:39.8 and Ishaug was 11th in 15:12.2.
Richfield’s Schaefer placed ninth in the race in 14:57 to boost his overall finish in the championships.
Girls
St. Louis Park dominated the girls event with five varsity skiers among the top six combined times.
Bloomington sophomore Jacqueline Larsen broke up the sweep by finishing third overall in 32:05.1.
Victoria Schmelzle and Hanna Wilsey finished first (31:09.2) and second (31:44.1), respectively for Park. Freshman Jersey Miller and seniors Elizabeth Kniser and Olivia Etz went fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively to help the Orioles score 287 points, 37 points clear of runner-up Chaska-Chan and 38 points ahead of third-place Bloomington.
Following Larsen, Bloomington’s skiers included freshman Caroline Haag placing eighth (34:41), senior Erin Drewitz was 12th (36:36), freshman Jamie Drewitz was 16th (37:09) and sophomore Molly Woods was 17th (37:29).
Richfield scored 166 points to place fourth led by senior Natalie Hanson who was 22nd in 38:41, sophomores Jaci Hintz and Eva Patenaude were 26th and 29th with junior Ava Hanks 30th and sophomore Maggie Weiss 32nd.
Larsen posted the top freestyle time of 14:54.8 on Tuesday followed by the entire Park contingent (five skiers) just 11 seconds off Larsen’s pace.
Erin Drewitz was ninth, Haag was 11th, Jamie Drewitz was 13th and Woods was 16th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.