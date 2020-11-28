Metro Transit would take over suburban bus rapid transit operations
Minnesota Valley Transit Authority officials are asking the Metropolitan Council to reconsider plans to end its contract with MVTA for operating the Red Line bus rapid transit services along Cedar Avenue.
The Met Council plans to terminate the contract on Dec. 4 and have Metro Transit take over operations of the Red Line on Dec. 5. Metro Transit would maintain the same hours of service and trip frequency. The Cedar Grove Transit Station would be reopened and the Met Council would reinstate the southbound stop at the Apple Valley Transit Station that was closed in April. The reopening of the Cedar Grove station would improve travel time for riders using the Red Line, the Met Council said.
MVTA has operated the Red Line bus transit route along Cedar Avenue and Highway 77 since it was created in 2013. The route connects Apple Valley and Eagan bus riders to the Mall of America.
“The transition will result in efficiencies, integrate METRO Red Line operations and facility management into the regional system under one provider, and continue the METRO Red Line as part of the METRO network of high quality, frequent service, bus-rapid transit lines,” the Met Council said in a statement. “The timing for the change makes sense for a couple reasons: Metro Transit has enough drivers to operate the service and already intended to replace the buses with METRO branded BRT buses. For the 2021 Council budget, based on current budget assumptions, the Council will save over $1 million by transferring the service to Metro Transit.”
According to the Met Council, the 2020 operating budget for the Red Line is $3.2 million. The Met Council funded half of the Red Line operation from 2013 to 2017. The Counties Transit Improvement Board, which included Dakota County, funded the other 50 percent with a sales tax. The Met Council picked up the full cost and operational decisions of the Red Line after CTIB dissolved in 2017.
MVTA contracts with Schmitty and Sons, based out of Lakeville and Burnsville, to provide maintenance and operators on the buses and Red Line route. MVTA estimates the change in Red Line service could affect the jobs of 20 local drivers and 10 fleet staff members.
The Red Line is one of the MVTA’s longest routes so there are a lot of staff who support the service, MVTA CEO Luther Wynder said.
“It affects our contractor, especially our operators because we have operators who work that route. So if you take away, you know that last book of business, we have operators that will probably may need to either shift to other work or furlough mechanics and things of that nature because of the simple amount of people who operate the service,” Wynder said of the potential contract termination.
Communication issues
The Met Council says it began discussing the transition with MVTA in July and provided notice to local officials that it would terminate the contract in December.
MVTA contends the Met Council staff issued the 90-day termination notice to MVTA on Sept. 4 without involving local government officials that represent the Red Line cities. Wynder said the notice “came out of the blue with no substantive discussion in advance.”
“That’s not the way you do business with someone who’s been operating something since 2013 and honestly doing a very good job and has 95 percent of customer satisfaction,” he said.
The Apple Valley City Council sent a letter to the Met Council in September stating its disappointment with the Met Council’s intentions and that it had not been involved in conversations about the issue. The MVTA says the city of Eagan also sent a letter to the Met Council.
“As a transit opt-out community, we rely on MVTA as our preferred transit provider and we have developed an effective working relationship with them over the years. They have provided quality service to our community for 30 years and it is important that they continue in this role as the provider of the Red Line BRT service,” the Apple Valley City Council’s letter says.
MVTA’s legal counsel Dorsey & Whitney LLP sent a letter to the Met Council Nov. 12 that asked the Met Council to engage with MVTA in negotiations over the Red Line; allow a short-term extension to the contract to maintain service during negotiations as well as have a discussion of other issues related to the contract. The letter said if an agreement did not continue beyond Dec. 31, the MVTA reserved the right to “seek declaratory and injunctive relief” or to bar the Met Council or Metro Transit from using MVTA-owned assets.
“MVTA is a valued partner in providing transit service within the region. We sincerely hope the matter of METRO Red Line operations can be resolved without litigation,” the Met Council’s statement says.
MVTA spokesman Richard Crawford said Tuesday after the letter was sent, MVTA and Met Council staff scheduled a meeting to have a discussion on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Wynder said the Met Council’s decision needs to be delayed.
“We have to have those conversations, really look at the numbers, look at the facts, talk to the cities and make a decision on ... what’s best for our service area,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
