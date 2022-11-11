Bloomington resident Les Fordahl, 76, sketches a scene from the Vietnam War, based upon an original sketch he did during the war, at a September brewery bash to benefit the Bloomington Remembers Veterans memorial proposed for Bloomington Civic Plaza. (Submitted photo)
There’s a lot of effort, and optimism, invested in the plan to bring a veterans memorial to Bloomington, but there’s a lot of work left to be done.
Bloomington Remembers Veterans, a nonprofit organization aiming to establish a veterans memorial on the grounds of Bloomington Civic Plaza, ramped up its fundraising efforts during the past year, after putting its plans on a pandemic pause. The organization envisions a multifaceted memorial for all Bloomington veterans on the east side of Civic Plaza, at an estimated cost of $750,000.
A year ago, as the organization was laying the groundwork for an ambitious fundraising campaign, there was hope that the fundraising would bring the organization closer to its goal than it was as of last month. Following a brewery bash at Bloomington’s Nine Mile Brewing in September, the organization has collected 18% of its goal, according to its board of directors.
When complete, the memorial will incorporate several elements into a site that features two separate paths. One path represents the veteran who served in the armed forces while the other path represents the family and friends who supported the veteran. The two paths will be physically separated by a landscape barrier, representing the distance between veterans and their supporters during their time of service.
Along the landscape barrier will be six arcing threads that represent the branches of the military, with each arc displaying tags. The tags will identify Bloomington veterans and include a QR code that can be scanned with a mobile device. The code will link to a page on the Bloomington Remembers Veterans website, sharing a video story from the veteran or the veteran’s family, as well as additional information unique to each veteran.
Fundraising for the memorial involves a variety of veterans and community leaders that trace the memorial’s origin to a ceremony recognizing Bloomington veterans of the Vietnam War in 2017. The planning committee discussed the lack of a veterans memorial recognizing the contributions of many Bloomington residents, and following the 50th anniversary ceremony, they turned their collective efforts toward establishing a memorial, forming the nonprofit fundraising organization in 2018.
One of the veterans participating in the fundraising is Les Fordahl, a combat artist during the Vietnam War, whose drawings from his time of service have been preserved by the Library of Congress.
The retired postal worker’s family moved to Bloomington in 1964. Sketching since he was 8 years old, his aunt taught him how to oil paint at age 10, and he did his first commissioned piece, of Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis, as a teenager, he recalled.
During his stint in the Army, he sketched during his off time as a way to relax. His talent did not go unnoticed, and he was soon asked to design murals in a day room for the band company, he said.
His talents soon had him working as an Army draftsman, traveling the world and painting combat scenes. Prior to photography, artists provided the only depictions of scenes from the front lines, he noted.
He served as an Army artist from late 1969 through 1971. He considered a career in art, but was turned down by the government because he was not qualified for a job he applied for, despite his four years as a draftsman and artist in the Army, and his work being included in the Library of Congress, he recalled.
Fordahl did take a job as a facilities engineer upon his return to Bloomington, but he couldn’t handle the quiet of the drafting room, and instead found his way to the Postal Service, where he spent 38 years working local mail routes. He enjoyed being out and about every day, and rarely found the weather too intimidating to complete his daily route, he said.
At 76, he continues to split his own firewood and enjoy the outdoors, and he also continues to sketch. During September’s brewery bash, Fordahl worked on a new sketch, based upon an original sketch he did in Vietnam. He plans to donate the finished work for fundraising on behalf of the memorial. “Everything I do, I just donate right to the veterans groups,” he noted.
