There’s a lot of effort, and optimism, invested in the plan to bring a veterans memorial to Bloomington, but there’s a lot of work left to be done.

Bloomington Remembers Veterans, a nonprofit organization aiming to establish a veterans memorial on the grounds of Bloomington Civic Plaza, ramped up its fundraising efforts during the past year, after putting its plans on a pandemic pause. The organization envisions a multifaceted memorial for all Bloomington veterans on the east side of Civic Plaza, at an estimated cost of $750,000.

Les Fordahl

Bloomington resident Les Fordahl, 76, sketches a scene from the Vietnam War, based upon an original sketch he did during the war, at a September brewery bash to benefit the Bloomington Remembers Veterans memorial proposed for Bloomington Civic Plaza. (Submitted photo)

