A 27-year-old man was shot at a Bloomington bar on Sunday morning.

Police officers were dispatched to Cowboy Jack’s, 2801 Southtown Drive, at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sept. 27 after a report that shots had been fired. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.

