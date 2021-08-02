A 69-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with one felony count of interfering with the privacy of a minor after confronting an 8-year-old boy in a Mall of America restroom.
The suspect, who has multiple sexual conduct convictions from the 1980s and 1990s, was charged in Hennepin County District Court July 20. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and a fine of $5,000.
According to the child, the suspect entered the restroom and stood at the urinal next to him. The suspect then turned to the child and told him, “Lift up your shirt so you don’t pee on it.” The suspect then reached over and to lift up the child’s shirt as he was using the urinal, prompting the child to leave the restroom and report the incident to his mother, according to the criminal complaint.
During a forensic interview following the incident, the child said that the suspect was looking at his penis during the incident, the complaint noted.
The suspect was not arrested at the report, but he was identified through surveillance video after the incident. Video inside the mall showed the suspect spending more than three hours in the mall prior to the incident, much of that time was spent in the mall’s amusement park. The defendant appeared to follow several families with young children, the complaint explained.
He could also be seen near public restrooms within the amusement park, and would disappear from camera view, presumably entering a restroom, several times for 10 minutes or longer, the complaint noted.
Surveillance cameras also showed the suspect entering a vehicle in the mall’s parking ramp, and the vehicle’s license plate provided the suspect’s identity, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The child identified the suspect from a photo during the investigation, and the suspect was arrested July 19 without incident, Utecht said. The suspect had no known prior incidents at Mall of America at the time of his arrest, he noted.
The defendant’s criminal history includes several second-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions, as well as a conviction for indecent exposure in 2019.
