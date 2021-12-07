A 51-year-old Bloomington man, accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend and holding her captive, was arrested soon after dropping her off at a Shakopee hospital.
The suspect was arrested Nov. 19, three days after he allegedly made his initial threat against the 34-year-old Prior Lake woman, who had multiple injuries when she arrived for a medical appointment at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The woman recounted a two-day ordeal after arriving at the hospital for a medical appointment. She told a nurse that the bruises and other injuries occurred during the previous two days at her boyfriend’s apartment. She said her boyfriend had accused her of being unfaithful to him, and told her Nov. 16 that if she didn’t come to his apartment, he would hurt her, Utecht explained.
Fearing for her safety, she did not go to his Bloomington apartment until the following day. When she arrived, he took her cellphone and forced her to the ground, injuring her wrist as a result. He eventually dragged her into the bedroom, forced her to take her clothes off and sexually assaulted her, she reported. He also hit and punched her before making her lie in his bed, Utecht said.
The suspect remained awake through the night, to ensure the woman did not leave. The abuse continued on Nov. 18, with the suspect allegedly holding a knife to the woman’s throat and threatening to kill her if she didn’t stop crying. At one point the woman attempted to leave, but the suspect stopped her in the apartment hallway, dragging her back into his apartment and causing rug burns to her back, according to Utecht.
At that point the suspect barricaded the door to his apartment, where he kept the woman until the following day, when he drove her to the medical appointment. He told her not to say anything about him while there and waited inside the hospital for her, initially, but departed before a police officer arrived, Utecht noted.
With the suspect’s vehicle information and identity, a Bloomington police officer was able to arrest him upon his return to his apartment, Utecht added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree sexual assault, domestic assault, kidnapping and interfering with a 911 call.
Lost in Bloomington?
Unusual activity at a Bloomington park resulted it the arrest of two people, and the recovery of ammunition, narcotics and a counterfeit $100 bill.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10600 block of Xavier Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Nov. 22. A resident reported that a vehicle had been driving into and out of Brye Park repeatedly, which seemed suspicious. Officers at the scene found a vehicle with front-end damage parked near the park, with two occupants, according to Utecht.
The male passenger in the vehicle appeared to be concealing something inside the vehicle as officers approached, and the occupants claimed they had been visiting a friend in the neighborhood. Their story didn’t make sense, and when asked for their identification, the female driver provided a California ID that was not on file. She also had trouble remembering how to spell the name she provided, Utecht noted.
An officer noticed an apparently discolored $100 bill on the floor of the vehicle. The man picked up the bill and quickly put it in his pocket. Under suspicion the bill was counterfeit, the occupants were removed from the vehicle. When the woman exited the vehicle, there was a meth pipe on her seat, according to Utecht.
A check of the vehicle’s registration showed it had been reported stolen in Minneapolis, resulting in the arrest of both occupants. The 35-year-old woman, who has no permanent address, was booked on suspicion of auto theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of ammunition, which was found in the vehicle. The woman is prohibited from possessing ammunition due to prior criminal convictions. During booking she was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics, and once her identity was confirmed, she was found to have outstanding warrants, Utecht explained.
The 38-year-old Crystal man was booked on suspicion of possessing counterfeit currency, riding in a stolen vehicle, possession of ammunition and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A heavy price
A repeat shoplifter bought himself a lot more trouble than it would have cost him to purchase $17 worth of items from the Bloomington Walmart store.
The 35-year-old man had previously been cited for shoplifting and was warned not to return to the store, but he did so on the evening of Nov. 23. A loss prevention officer confronted him shortly before 9 p.m. as he attempted to leave the store with the concealed merchandise, according to Utecht.
The suspect was uncooperative when a police officer working off-duty at Walmart intervened. He was eventually searched and found to be in possession of two knives that were strapped to his body, drug paraphernalia, credit cards that were not in his name and a stolen license plate, Utecht noted.
He was booked on suspicion of theft, possession of stolen property, burglary, possession of ammunition and trespassing.
Animal cruelty
An injured dog prompted an investigation into animal cruelty, and a search for a vehicle that may be connected to the incident.
Community service officers responded to a report of an injured dog at the intersection of Morgan Avenue and 106th Street on Nov. 18. The dog had multiple injuries and was treated at a veterinary clinic, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.
The Police Department’s investigation provided video and photos showing that two individuals left the dog near the road after shooting at it with a BB gun and backing over the dog as they left the area. Additional photos show one of the occupants of the vehicle purchasing gas in the east metro area. The vehicle had been reported stolen and was recovered in St. Paul, Clauson noted.
The dog is in continuing veterinarian care following eye removal surgery and procedures to remove BB pellets from its right leg and other areas. A surveillance image of one of the occupants of the vehicle at the gas station is available online at tr.im/suspect21.
