Sidewall screens and additional projectors allow for a 270-degree view of the big screen action in the new ScreenX theater at B&B Theatres in Bloomington’s Mall of America. (Submitted graphic)

A new screen at the Mall of America’s movie theaters will continue to show some of Hollywood’s blockbuster films, and the technology behind it aims to put the viewer in the middle of the action.

B&B Theatres has added ScreenX technology to the largest of its 13 theaters at the Bloomington mall, giving moviegoers a 270-degree view of the action on the screen through the use of sidewall screens and additional projectors.

