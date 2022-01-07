An 18-year-old St. Paul man has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon following a New Year’s Eve shooting at Mall of America in Bloomington.
The suspect claimed that he was fleeing from the man who was hospitalized as a result of the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.
Kahlil Wiley was charged Jan. 6 in Hennepin County District Court, two days after he was arrested in Rose-ville. The incident resulted in a mall lockdown of approximately one hour and injured two people, one of whom was injured by a ricocheting bullet, the complaint noted.
If convicted, Wiley faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of $14,000 for each count, with a minimum sentence of three years.
Bloomington police officers and mall security personnel were dispatched to the mall’s third floor at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 31, following a report of a gunshot. Officers found two male victims at the scene, including a man who had a wound to his left leg and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. In a statement following the incident, the victim said he knew Wiley and was upset about a prior incident involving him, according to the complaint.
The victim and his friend started to chase Wiley. While chasing him, Wiley turned around and pulled out a handgun, shooting the victim in the leg, the complaint explained.
A second male victim was grazed on his left shoulder by the same bullet. That victim was treated by paramedics at the scene, the complaint noted.
Investigators located a defect in a metal railing near the shooting and determined that Wiley fired a single bullet that struck the first victim’s leg, exited his leg, ricocheted off the metal railing and grazed the second victim. A single shell casing was found at the scene, according to the complaint.
The second victim had no known connection to Wiley, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Investigators determined Wiley was residing in St. Paul and conducted surveillance of the residence. When an officer observed Wiley leaving the residence in a vehicle, Wiley was taken into custody following a traffic stop. He was in possession of a 9mm handgun at the time of his arrest, the complaint noted.
Following his arrest, Wiley said he purchased the gun through the internet and fired it at the first victim after Wiley and a companion were chased through the mall by the victim. Wiley said he ran “several laps around the corridor looking for an exit,” and fired his gun because he was scared as the victim was closing in on him, the complaint explained.
A 19-year-old St. Paul man was the first to be arrested in connection with shooting, but he will not be charged, according to the County Attorney’s Office.
The 19-year-old man was arrested in Roseville Jan. 2 on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree assault.
Following the arrest of Wiley, the attorney’s office announced there was insufficient admissible evidence for prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the man intentionally aided and abetted Wiley.
Other charges
Wiley is a suspect in a Bloomington burglary case, and was subsequently booked on suspicion of third-degree burglary following his arrest.
A motion alarm was set off at Sports Page Bar and Grill, 9014 Lyndale Ave., during the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2021. Officers responding to the alarm found a front window of the restaurant broken, a chair on the floor near the pull tab booth and damage to the booth, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
Officers processing the scene collected possible DNA evidence as well as surveillance video from the restaurant, which pointed investigators to Wiley, Utecht explained.
The incident is similar to three others in the Twin Cities that occurred between Sept. 2 and Oct. 7, and in October, Wiley was arrested by the Woodbury Police Department on suspicion of burglary, Utecht noted.
Mall response
Mall of America initiated a lockdown procedure that lasted approximately one hour following the New Year’s Eve incident. The mall was holding a New Year’s Eve event at its Nickelodeon Universe amusement park throughout the day and evening, and surveillance video showed that the mall was crowded at the time of the shooting, the criminal complaint noted.
Mall representatives declined to discuss the mall’s policies and procedures during a lockdown of the mall, offering only a generic statement about safety, which read, in part: “The safety and security of our guests, tenants and employees is our top priority.
“Our industry-leading practices include extensive security training, K-9 units, specialty teams, crisis planning and monthly property-wide lockdown drills.”
