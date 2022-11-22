If you look closely, the Mona Lisa may wink at you.
Louvre Fantastique, a new Mall of America exhibit, features more than 100 recreations of the most popular works of art from the Paris museum’s collection, and presents several of them with a modern twist.
The touring exhibit has been in the works for more than four years, and preparation for its fall debut in Chicago, which ended Oct. 9, took about a year, according to Marcia Vojtech, the chief operating officer for SEE Global Entertainment, the company producing the exhibit.
Louvre Fantastique is intended to bring the art of the Louvre to audiences that may otherwise never get to see them on display in Paris. Approximately half of the recreations are done to scale, with the other half being smaller or larger than the original piece, including several that rise more than 8 feet off the floor.
Exhibit visitors will learn about the recreations through displays adjacent to each piece, as well as audio narration available through an exhibit app. As part of the exhibit’s effort to engage both adults and children, there is a narration setting available for both adults and children.
And for several pieces in the collection, interactive elements help bring the sculptures and paintings to life. “We were able to bring differing augmented reality to different pieces,” Vojtech said.
The recreation of the Mona Lisa portrait by Leonardo da Vinci differs from most pieces in the collection in that it is reproduced on a digital screen rather than on a canvas. And the digital screen allows for animation of the original artwork. A tilt of the head and hand movements help bring the piece to life, with an occasional wink of the eye from Mona Lisa.
Augmented reality twists often rely upon the use of the exhibit app. Scanning a QR code for select pieces offers an enhanced view of the artwork through the cellphone screen. The Nike of Samothrace sculpture, for example, was missing the winged goddess’ head and arms when it was discovered. The augmented reality viewing of the statue provides a colorful imagination of how the completed sculpture may have looked.
For artistic prints, augmented reality brings motion or enhancements to a display piece, such as fire emanating from a dragon’s mouth. Two prints are recreated through projection on a wall, with colorful enhancements featured in each scene, and elements such as a cherub navigating between each piece.
The exhibit continues SEE Global Entertainment’s relationship with Mall of America, which produced the Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel and Museum of Failure exhibits at the mall during the past holiday seasons.
Louvre Fantastique is the company’s effort to “make art more accessible to everybody,” Vojtech said.
The exhibit is on the second floor of the mall’s north side, and is open Tuesdays through Sundays, with two Mondays available near Christmas, through Jan. 15. Advance tickets are available online, starting at $28.82 for adults and $25.47 for children, plus taxes and fees, with VIP packages available. Ticket discounts are available for groups and for parent and child combination purchases. Senior, student and military discount tickets are also available.
Info: louvrefantastique.com
