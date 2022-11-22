Louvre Fantastique-1

A digital reproduction of the Mona Lisa provides animation to the famous painting, and is one of more than 100 reproductions, some with interactive twists, in the Louvre Fantastique exhibit at Mall of America in Bloomington, which runs through Jan. 15. (Submitted photo)

If you look closely, the Mona Lisa may wink at you.

Louvre Fantastique, a new Mall of America exhibit, features more than 100 recreations of the most popular works of art from the Paris museum’s collection, and presents several of them with a modern twist.

A recreation of the Nike of Samothrace sculpture from the Louvre offers a visual surprise when viewed through the Louvre Fantastique exhibit app. Several recreations from the Paris art museum feature augmented reality and will be on display at Mall of America in Bloomington through Jan. 15. (Submitted photo)

