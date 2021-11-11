Bloomington’s Richardson Nature Center will offer visitors ages 18-plus a chance to make wreaths out of buckthorn 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
Naturalists will be on hand to assist in creating the holiday decorations, which will include evergreens and other natural materials to bring color and depth to the wreaths. Also, wood “cookies” will be used to make ornaments that can serve as one-of-a-kind gifts or the maker’s own keepsake. Materials for the projects will be provided.
Attendees will also learn about buckthorn removal and management in the Three Rivers Park District, in addition to ways to manage buckthorn at home.
Aside from the buckthorn-themed happenings, there will be time for socializing over hot cocoa or tea, and visitors over the age of 21 may bring their own wine or beer.
The cost to attend is $20, and reservations are required one week in advance. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.
Richardson Nature Center is located in the Hyland Lake Park Reserve at 8737 E. Bush Lake Road.
