Minnesota tops Kenai River 3-2 to win Midwest Division
Richfield Ice Arena-based Minnesota Magicians advanced to the NAHL’s Robertson Cup Championship as they captured the Midwest Division title by winning the best-of-five series in a 3-2 win against Kenai River Brown Bears on Sunday night.
The Magicians were the fourth and final team to secure a spot in the final four series with their first Divisional Playoff title in the final game of the season to be played at Richfield Ice Arena.
Devlin McCabe scored his third goal of the playoffs in the second period after Michael Ferrandino’s opening goal, his first of the postseason.
Maple Grove’s Trevor Kukkonen made it 3-0 with his second goal of the playoffs. The Bears cut the lead to 3-2 in the third period as Max Helgeson scored his league-high fifth goal of the playoffs but Magicians goaltender Andy Beran made 33 saves to preserve the win.
Forward Lleyton Roed leads the NAHL with 13 points in seven playoff games.
The league announced the divisional awards on June 8 with the Magicians earning several honors. Forward Luc Laylin was named to the All-Midwest Division Team along with defenseman Karl Falk. Falk was named Defenseman of the Year for the Midwest Division.
The Magicians face the Aberdeen Wings in the best-of-three series at Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine June 18-20. Games 1 and 2 are scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start and Game 3 is set for 6 p.m. The winner will advance to face the winner of the Maine Nordiques/Shreveport Mudbugs series at 7 p.m. June 22.
