Just like all amateur and professional sports in the United States, the North American Hockey League suspended its season mid-March, followed by canceling the remainder of the season and playoffs less than a week later.
“It was an unfortunate way to come to an ending but it was almost a domino affect with the NBA canceling then things began happening down the funnel from the NHL then the next league and so on,” Magicians head coach A.J. Bucchino said last week. “We saw the writing on the wall and once the USHL paused the season it was only natural for us to do the same after the Board of Governors met to suspend then cancel the season in the safety of the players and to be honest, society in general.”
The Magic had seven games left on the regular-season schedule including three games at home March 14 against the Minnesota Wilderness, March 18 against the Chippewa Steel and March 27 against the Wilderness. The Magicians were set to close out the schedule at the Janesville Jets April 3-4.
Minnesota was playing strong at the end of the season going 6-1 over the last seven games including a 7-3 win over St. Cloud on Feb. 29 and a pair of one-goal wins.
After a slow start to the season, the Magic were above .500 in 2020 going 15-7.
“We had a team meeting [after the slow start] and everyone took responsibility for their actions,” Bucchino said. “The team came together after that and had a positive record and positive momentum going over the second half.”
The Richfield-based Minnesota Magicians were fourth in the Midwest Division with 51 points from a 21-23-6 record to place 16th out of 26 teams in the league.
“Overall, we grew together as a team and had a positive year on many levels,” Bucchino said. “Some earned scholarships and some were able to take that next step toward college so overall it was a positive season.”
Lukas Kanta was named to the Midwest Division All-Rookie Team collecting the second-most points (32) and assists (21) on the team.
Kanta, a Grand Forks, North Dakota native, signed to play at Wisconsin-River Falls in the fall and tied Devline McCabe with three game-winning goals.
Mercyhurst recruit and Magic rookie Mark Reinfenberger, from Hastings, led the team with 33 assists on 24 assists playing in 51 contests including eight points over the final seven games.
Stillwater native T.J. Sagissor added 30 points on 18 assists in 49 games including nine points over the last eight games.
Goalies at World Juniors
American Isaiah Saville and Slovakian Samuel Vyletelka represented their respective teams during the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Tournament in the Czech Republic.
Vyletelka was the backup to Samuel Hlavaj playing in three of the five games he suited up. He had a 6.06 goals-against average and .815 save percentage. He played more than 99 minutes in the tournament including a start against Team Finland.
Saville also served as a back up for Team USA after spending the first part of the season with the University of Nebraska Omaha where he played 14 games recording a .889 save percentage.
Former Magic goaltender, Ivan Prosvetov was called up from his Arizona Coyote’s AHL affiliate, the Tuscon Roadrunners to join the NHL club in January. In 27 games with the Roadrunners, he had a 2.88 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in addition to five games with the ECHL’s Rapid City Rush where he posted a 2.40 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.
Prosetov spent the 2016-17 season with the Magicians before being drafted in the fourth round of the Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Future
Three of the off-season events including the 2020 NAHL Combines, the Prep Invitational in Chicago planned for late March were canceled while the 18U Top Prospects Tournament at the National Sports Center’s Super Rink in Blaine in May was suspended.
The Magicians were set to take part in the Minnkota pre-draft camp May 15-17 at Augsburg Ice Arena with the Minnesota Wilderness, Minot Minotauros and Bismark Bobcats. The cost was $40 for players to take part in the tryout to play for the NAHL.
Fresh off a run to the Class A third-place trophy, St. Cloud Cathedral defenseman Reid Bogenholm signed to play with the Magicians in 2020-21. He had 25 points in 29 games for Cathedral and will attend the Air Force Academy for college.
