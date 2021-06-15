Ms. Golf finalist goes toe-to-toe with Park standout
Isabelle Lynch is headed back to the Class AAA state golf meet after a runner-up finish at the Section 6AAA meet at Pioneer Creek Golf Course in Maple Plain June 7.
The Jefferson standout and Ms. Golf Minnesota finalist helped the Jaguars place third in the exceedingly difficult section behind perennial powerhouse Edina (636) and Wayzata (676) with a two-round total score of 712. The Jaguars edged out Hopkins by one stroke with a second-day 360 compared to the Royals Round 2 total 366.
Pioneer Creek Golf Course hosted the two-day meet instead of the traditional Ridges at Sand Creek venue in Jordan, which also hosts the Class AA state meet.
Lynch carded rounds of 77 and 74 to score a 151, one stroke behind Metro West Conference rival and St. Louis Park senior Izzy Segal’s 73-77–150. Segal is also a finalist for the Ms. Golf Minnesota award.
Lynch carded four birdies and 10 bogeys during the 36 holes of play. Her low nine holes came on the back nine where she was 1-over par 37, tying her front nine score to settle at 2-over 74 for the day. She opened the second round with birdies on the 171-yard par-3 Hole 13 and 360-yard par-4 Hole 15.
In addition to Lynch, the Jaguars had strong tournaments from Brooke Brazell (18th place rounds of 90 and 93 total 183), Addison Schloo (19. 92-92–184), Annemarie Schloo (24. 93-101–194), Ellie Brazell (27. 97-103–200) and Katie Bredehorst (36. 127-137–264).
Brooke Brazell carded a birdie on the 263-yard par-4 Hole 16 during the first round, which was her best nine holes of the meet with a 44.
Addison Schloo carded 13 pars finishing with a 5-over par 41 on the front nine holes to begin the tournament. She started Round 2 with a 5-over 43 off the back nine holes at Pioneer Creek.
Annemarie Schloo had six pars in addition to a pair of birdies, coming on the same hole each round – the 263-yard, par 4 Hole 16.
Ellie Brazell had four pars plus carded a birdie on the 329-yard par-4 Hole 4 during the first round.
Richfield’s Alicia Nelson was the lone Spartan to qualify for the second day, finishing 35th overall (102-109–211). She carded five pars on the 36 holes.
Boys
The top three boys’ teams were within 20 strokes of each other led by Edina carding a two-day total of 508 strokes while runner-up Armstrong shot a 595 and Wayzata was third at 600 strokes.
Hopkins beat out Jefferson for fourth place by 23 shots (624-647) as the top five teams advanced to Round 2 in the team competition.
Kennedy finished eighth on Round 1 with 327 strokes, six shots back of St. Louis Park and 10 shots behind Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Jefferson’s Parker Glas was in a five-way tie for ninth place overall with rounds of 73 and 78 (151) for the top area finisher and Kennedy’s Alec Chamberlain shared 17th overall with rounds of 77 and 76 strokes to finish at 153.
Glas’ teammates counting for team score included Logan Bonney (24. 78-85–163), Nolan Fetzer (26. 82-84–166), Kyle Davis (28. 82-85–167) and Nolan Chau (30. 82-86–168).
Kennedy’s Clayton Deutsch was 35th overall with rounds of 79 and 98 (177 strokes).
Round 1 scores – Jefferson: Sam Lahl 83, Kennedy: Carter Lansdale 85, Alton Chamberlain 86, Drew Vogt 96, Tyler Jost 100. Richfield – Sam Rudolph 94, Henry Lavin 98.
