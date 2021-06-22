The Jefferson standout posted rounds of 77, 76 at Bunker Hills
Isabelle Lynch had one more event on the schedule as part of the Class of 2021 after graduating from Jefferson High School. The standout golfer, tennis player and Athena Award recipient carded rounds of 77 and 76 to place 12th at the Class AAA state golf tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids June 15-16.
She fired a two-day total of 153 to finish among the top dozen in the big-class state tournament and was just eight strokes off a top-five finish.
She birdied the 274-yard par-4 Hole 2 during the first round to go with 12 pars and five bogeys to finish with a 5-over 77.
Lynch improved on that score over the second round, starting with a birdie on the 312-yard par-4 Hole 1. She went on to par 12 holes on the day with five bogeys, including just two on the back nine holes. Her 4-over 76 was the 11th best score during Round 2
Simley freshman Reese McCauley captured the state individual title one stroke ahead of Roseville sophomore Olivia Salonek with rounds of 70 and 69.
Alexandria captured the team title with a 622, 22 strokes better than Section 5AAA champion Maple Grove and third-place Edina was 30 strokes off the state-title score.
Lynch plans to golf in college as part of the first-ever Division I golf class at the University of St. Thomas next season.
“UST just checked all my boxes and it is a perfect fit,” she said, ready to make the transition from a wonderful tennis career to focus more on golf. “I genuinely love both golf and tennis so much so my decision between the sports was more driven by what athletic programs, academic studies and opportunities each school offered me. I’m excited to work hard and focus on my golf game. I feel like I’ve had a really great tennis career and now I’m excited to see where golf might take me.
“I wanted to find an athletic program that would push me and take me seriously as an athlete and D1 seemed to be a great way to ensure that. Also, playing a D1 sport in college has been an enormous goal of mine since I was young and I feel grateful to be able to fulfill that dream.”
