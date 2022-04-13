Jefferson all-time great reflects on pride for Jaguars basketball
After a 1.5 year wait due to the pandemic, Kevin Lynch was joined by 15 other deserving inductees into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame April 7.
Lynch was joined by Jefferson High School teammates Tom Batta, Tom Jasper and Robb DeCorsey during the afternoon ceremony at the Lumber Exchange Building in downtown Minneapolis, near Target Center where Lynch continues his role of television analyst for Timberwolves basketball on Bally Sports North.
“It was a cool experience to be part of and being a weekday afternoon made it challenging for my family to make it so we went with three of my high school teammates,” said Lynch, who was part of three consecutive state tournament runs including consecutive titles in 1986 and 1987. “The whole thing was about high school basketball which made it so cool.”
Lynch had the unique perspective of playing for his father, Jake Lynch who died Dec. 20, 2021, but knew his son was being inducted.
“It’s been tough,” Kevin said of his father’s passing. “His health wasn’t good at the end but it still shocks you. Everyone is doing OK but he left a huge hole in our family.”
The Lynch family is planning a celebration of life at St. Edwards Catholic Church on Saturday, June 4. “We hope to get a lot of people together because we know the guy touched a lot of lives.”
Jake Lynch was part of a highly successful coaching duo as an assistant coach alongside Jack Evens, one of only two basketball coaches in program history going back to 1970. The pair coached the Jaguars from 1976 to 1996. Jake and Jack were honored during the 50th-anniversary celebrations in 2020 with banners hanging alongside retired numbers, including Kevin Lynch’s No. 43.
Jake taught world history along with coaching basketball and football for 40 years, with stops at Owatonna Marian, Billings Central (Montana) and Waconia, but spent the majority of his career at Jefferson. He attended daily mass at St. Edward’s Catholic Church and the Poor Clares, volunteering at VEAP and Bridging when not traveling the world with his wife of 60 years, Jane Opatz Lynch. The couple has five children and 10 grandchildren.
Kevin Lynch expressed how unique of a connection his father and Jack had. “It was a special one. They benefited from having a big suburban high school with a lot of athletes but at the same time they were the core to that success over the years.”
The opportunity to help document the first half-century of Jefferson boys basketball in a documentary was a culmination of a lot of hard work by many people including current assistant coaches Jimmy Williams and Matt Vollum and alumni, Mark Carr. “The four of us did it as a labor of love and a way to honor Jack and Jake. I was honored to be a part of it because of the way those two coaches did it – they did it the right way. They didn’t sell out or recruit or do any of the other stuff coaches do around here. They were committed to west Bloomington kids and Jeff [Evens] has a great approach. ‘I’d rather lose with my kids than win with someone else’s.’”
Under a sport coat, Lynch wore a Jefferson Jaguar T-shirt to show his pride in the program and community he grew up as a part of. “That was 100 percent on purpose,” he said of wearing the Jaguar’s colors. “A big part of my basketball core comes from Jefferson basketball. Before I was a player at Jefferson I watched my older brothers being coached by our dad.”
Kevin Lynch had a front-row seat to his dad’s coaching for three seasons, a run when the program went 8-1 in state tournament games from 1985-87.
Jefferson lost the state semifinal to defending champion White Bear Lake in 1985 when Lynch was a sophomore, with what he described as the most talented team he was a part of. They went on to finish third that season before winning back-to-back titles. Lynch said he learned a lot about state tournaments after that first season. “That experience was huge for the next two years because the teams we played hadn’t had that same experience. Being there the previous year motivates you the next year.”
The shooting was different for both teams at the spacious St. Paul Civic Center than in smaller high school gyms. In 1986 they played the state quarterfinal game at the relatively new Metrodome as a test for future NCAA basketball games and eventually the NBA.
“That was really funky as a high schooler playing basketball inside a dome,” Lynch said. “All of that space behind the backboard was the same for both teams. Whatever team makes the adjustments the quickest typically comes out on top.”
Hall of Fame
Eleven of the 15 hall of fame inductees were at the ceremony. Jimmy Robinson, who died in 2020, was represented by his son, Dr. James Robinson. Dave Tschimperle, who won state titles with Hopkins in 1952 and 1953, was unable to attend. He was represented by his son, Mike Tschimperle, and his former Hopkins teammate, Bud Hamilton. Former NBA players Sam Jacobson and Mark Landsberger were unable to attend. High school coaches Butch Moening from Cottage Grove and Ziggy Kauls from Mounds View accepted their awards.
Former Hopkins girls basketball coach Brian Cosgriff was inducted for his huge impact on the sport during his 21-year head coaching career at Hopkins, which saw him win seven state titles and build a 569-67 record.
In addition to the state titles, passing the 500-victory mark and being named coach of the year several times, Cosgriff has won national honors. Max Preps named him USA Girls Coach of the Year in 2019, and in 2020, his Royals were crowned national high school champions by ESPN.
This winter, Cosgriff added another state championship to his legacy as an assistant coach to Conner Goetz on the Providence Academy girls team.
Following are short bios of the other 2022 basketball hall-of-famers.
Annie Adamczak Glavan
Annie Adamczak Glavan grew up in the small town of Moose Lake, just south of Duluth.
Now a resident of Edina, she had one of the most incredible high school careers in Minnesota history, as her teams played in 10 state tournaments and won five titles in her four years.
“I always wanted to win, I always wanted to be No. 1,” Adamczak Glavan told the audience. In basketball, her team won state in 1982. Her teams in softball and volleyball also won state championships.
Glavan was Edina High’s head girls volleyball coach for a year and now directs and coaches in the volleyball program at 43 Hoops in Hopkins.
Describing her high school sports experience, Glavan said, “We were a real Hoosiers story. Five state championships and 10 state tournaments in three years - that’s never going to happen again.”
With her love for sports, it was only natural that Adamczak Glavan would go on to play in college. She had her choice of sports before opting for volleyball at the University of Nebraska.
Vicki Davis
As the first woman to officiate a state high school girls championship game in Minnesota in 1975, Davis blazed a trail for other women to be welcomed into the officiating community.
Tayler Hill
As an All-State guard at Minneapolis South High, Hill earned the Miss Basketball of Minnesota Award and went on to play four years at Ohio State University.
Sam Jacobson
The Park High graduate from Cottage Grove played four years of prep basketball and was named Mr. Basketball in his senior year, 1994. Jacobson scored 2,461 points in high school and led the University of Minnesota to the NCAA Final Four in 1997.
Ziggy Kauls
The retired Mounds View High boys coach had state championship teams in 1972 and 1999 and compiled a 739-357 record in 45 seasons.
Terry Kunze
Former Duluth Central star Kunze led the Trojans to the state title in 1960. He went on to play for the University of Minnesota and had an American Basketball Association career with the Minnesota Muskies. He later coached the Minnesota Fillies women’s professional team.
Mark Landsberger
The best player Ziggy Kauls coached in his 45 years at Mounds View was Mark Landsberger. The 6-8 forward played at Arizona State and the University of Minnesota before going on to an eight-year NBA career. He won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1980 and 1981.
Larry McKenzie
Coach McKenzie won four consecutive state titles with his Minneapolis Patrick Henry teams and later coached three state championship teams for Minneapolis North.
Tom Nordland
Some longtime prep basketball followers in Minnesota rate Minneapolis Roosevelt guard Tom Nordland as the best shooter of all-time. He led the Teddies to state titles in 1956 and 1957 before going on to play for Stanford University.
Jimmy Robinson
Robinson’s seven-decade career as a sports official began with high school basketball and eventually gave him 17 seasons in the Big Ten Conference. He was the first black official to work in a Minnesota State Tournament.
Dave Tschimperle
Hopkins High’s Dave Tschimperle was leading scorer in the 1951 and 1953 state tourneys. He helped coach Butsie Maetzold’s Warriors compile what was the longest winning streak in state history at the time. Tschimperle and his twin brother Dan played college ball at Hamline.
Frank Wachlarowicz
The man with the long name and the big game led Little Falls to the state championship in 1975. Wachlarowicz went on to score 2,357 points and win two MIAC titles with St. John’s University.
Barry Wohler
Wohler is one of a handful of Minnesotans to win state titles as a player and as a coach. The left-handed guard led the Bird Island-Lake Lillian boys to state titles in 1980 and 1981. He coached Orono to the state title in 2011, with his son Barry as one of the key players.
Editorial note: John Sherman contributed to this article.
