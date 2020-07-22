Teacher and former track coach Michael Becker is ready for the next challenge
After eight seasons on the volleyball coaching staff at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the last seven as head coach, Phong Luong has resigned.
Luong recently accepted a new job and no longer had the time and energy needed to continue to grow the program.
BSM didn’t need to look very far for his successor. Michael Becker will step into the new role. Becker is quite familiar with the program, having coached at the lower levels in addition to being a track and field coach and teaching in the theology department at the school.
“He wanted to take the program in a new direction and helped make it be taken seriously,” Becker said of Phong’s tenure. “It’s not just on a list of another program but has become a force to be reckoned with and he’s done a great job reinforcing those expectations.”
Growing the level of participation, coaching both daughters and earning the program’s first conference crown in 13 seasons are three of a vast array of highlights for Luong, who also won 140 matches, advancing to the section finals in 2017.
Each summer he helped orchestrate camps for prospective volleyball players from grades 7-12. “We barely had 20 players come out but after a couple of years we had 120 players on the bi-weekly summer sessions,” he said. “And the wins increased.”
He averaged 20 wins for a majority of his tenure with 14 wins a low point which was improved over the .500 mark before he joined the program.
Luong cherished the opportunity to coach both daughters including Anna Luong, a 2016 BSM graduate, and Sarah Luong, who graduated in 2020 and plans to play volleyball while studying Mathematics at Emory University in Georgia. She also earned several individual awards including the Athena Award, presented to one female senior from each Minneapolis-area school.
He had several Division I players leap top-flight college volleyball.
Luong plans to continue coaching at M1 Volleyball Club in the future.
Since stepping down at BSM, Luong has received many texts, emails, and phone calls from past players thanking him for the support and guidance he showed them.
“That’s what it is all about, that everyday stuff is what I will miss the most,” Luong said. “But once a Red Knight, always a Red Knight and this program have a lot of young athletes ready to go and be good over the next couple years. I’m excited to see it.”
Becker, Luong’s successor, was brought on to coach the junior high level than B squad and was planning to be a full time varsity assistant coach this fall.
“[Activities Director] Jerry [Pettinger] and I had discussions about him joining the varsity staff. He’s very capable and very active in the club scene,” Luong said.
Becker coaches with Kokoro Volleyball Club, based in North St. Paul. He was the head coach of the 15-1 team this year after assisting with the 17-1 team.
Coming into the Red Knights season, Becker said the roster should have a good mix of senior leadership mixed in with varsity experience and young players looking for an opportunity at the varsity level.
As a member of the faculty, Becker likes the opportunity to see students beyond just practice or his classroom.
“As much as I would love to think their best part of the day is in my classroom, it’s good to see a passion for something out on the court or track,” Becker said as the high school team was able to get back into the gym for age group sessions the week of July 6.
