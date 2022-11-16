Basketball, track coach is in his seventh year as DAPE teacher in Bloomington Public Schools
In addition to coaching track and field and girls basketball at Jefferson, Justin Lund is busy during the school day as an adapted physical education teacher splitting time between Poplar Bridge and Ridgeview Elementary schools.
Earlier this fall he was named the DAPE Minnesota Teacher of the Year by the Minnesota Society of Health and Physical Educators, an honor that recognizes his passion for teaching and coaching in adapted physical education.
“I love teaching and coaching and being able to change kids’ lives day-by-day is great,” Lund said. “What is different in working with special ed students is to give them opportunities no matter if they are autistic or in a wheelchair but meeting them where they are by making the class fun and engaging. Some can’t handle a big class and some are so successful they graduate from DAPE services. Developing those individual relationships is another cool part of my job.”
Lund, who has taught in the district since 2014 spent his first two years as a health and physical education teacher before becoming a developmental adapted physical education teacher in 2016.
Lund accepted the award during the state SHAPE conference on Nov. 7.
A press release from Bloomington Public Schools noted: “Lund has served as a leader in Bloomington Public Schools by forging collaborative relationships, creating online content during the coronavirus pandemic for New Code Academy and initiating unified physical education classes at Normandale Hills and Washburn Elementary.”
Lund is a regional representative for the Minnesota DAPE committee and this was his first-ever nomination.
He feels honored to spend the last nine years learning so much from his Bloomington colleagues. “I’m fortunate to have learned so much,” Lund said. “We have one of the best teams in the state. From what I learn from others at conferences in terms of structure and caseloads to be one of the best in the state which has played a huge impact on my success.”
Lund played a big role to help introduce United Physical Education at the elementary ages where they group fourth and fifth graders with special ed students as peer role models. “It is so cool to see,” Lund said. “As a super-inclusive builder for our schools as kids rotate through and get permission to help me. Plus, it’s a way to get kids to include in games without pushing them into physical education classes.
“I’ll see kids come down the hallway at school asking if today is a Unified Day,” Lund said of the excitement for the program in the building.
Lund has presented at various seminars about how to get United Physical Education programming into school districts.
Kennedy and Jefferson have added Unified Physical Education as an elective class They are working toward offering more programming including unified basketball, bocce ball and bowling.
Lund will be presenting at the MN SHAPE Conference about Unified at the Augsburg Sports Extravaganza at the Minneapolis campus on Nov. 30.
Augsburg University students will help introduce participants to various sports and activities.
Lund said teaching during the pandemic was tough, but he learned an incredible amount of valuable lessons including online teaching and distance learning.
“What was really cool was when the kids needed stuff at home, we had donors who gave us money to buy beach balls and noodles,” Lund said. “If you don’t have a soccer ball or goal at home, you make it up with what you do have. We became really good at making YouTube videos with New Code Academy for a couple of years now.”
