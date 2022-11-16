Basketball, track coach is in his seventh year as DAPE teacher in Bloomington Public Schools

In addition to coaching track and field and girls basketball at Jefferson, Justin Lund is busy during the school day as an adapted physical education teacher splitting time between Poplar Bridge and Ridgeview Elementary schools.

Unified Physical Education

Bloomington teacher Justin Lund, third from right, uses a huge parachute during a Unified Physical Education class. Lund was named the DAPE Teacher of the Year for his work with students in Bloomington. 
