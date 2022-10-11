Three days after Jefferson boys and girls cross country teams finished fifth at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa at the Steve Johnson Invite, the team competed much closer to home at the Victoria Lions Invite at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
The boys placed second, only 14 points behind champion Stillwater as senior Adam Lueth led the Jaguars with a personal-best time of 15:37.5 to also finish second.
The Jaguars ran as a pack to help maximize the team score as the group of freshman Patrick Altstatt (16:58.48), sophomore Zach Tapajna (15:58.48), junior Ian Klein (17:02.96) and freshman Alex Altstatt (17:03.87) finished between 14-17th places, separated by just over 5 seconds on the clock to complete the team scoring. Sophomore Miles Bassett was 22nd and junior Forrest Noeske was 27th to complete the varsity results.
Lueth won the Wildcat Invite in Waconia Sept. 15 in 15:54.6, was 23rd overall (16:29.1) at the Griak Invite Sept. 23 and was fifth overall (15:40.2) at the Steve Johnson Invite leading up to the Victoria Lions Invite.
Jefferson girls scored 132 points to place fourth among the 12 teams, six points ahead of Metro West foe Waconia and 21 points behind third-place Chaska, another Metro West powerhouse. Prior Lake beat out Stillwater for the meet win by 72 points.
The top for Jaguars were separated by six positions led by junior Jamie Drewitz who was 19th overall in 20:45.38, senior Caroline Hemann was 22nd in 20:55.68 and freshmen Vivian Krhin and Avery Rich were 24th (21:02.94) and 25th (21:10.33). Senior Carmen Brewers was 43rd (21:51.25) to complete the team scoring. Junior Maren Myers was 52nd and sophomore Liliana Marcou was 54th (22:20.40).
Kennedy
Kennedy boys placed 14th with 412 points, led by four seniors, including Dennis Zrust, who was 25th in 17:24.59, Grady Shilson was 54th in 18:16.59, Oliver Johnson was 63rd in 18:34.59 and Joe Buch was 77th in 19:09.35. Junior Samson Keefe was 90th in 19:29.23 and eighth grader Rory Levin was 96th in 19:43.64.
The Kennedy girls had three varsity runners compete, which wasn’t enough to count for the team points. Sophomore Gwen Voigt was 27th in 21:13.71, sophomore Kayla Romness was 74th in 23:54.82 and eighth-grader Meredith Gray was 82nd in 24:51.71.
