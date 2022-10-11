Girls place fourth without Megan Lee 

 

Boys start
Buy Now
Dennis Zrust
Buy Now
Gwen Voigt
Buy Now

Kennedy sophomore Gwen Voigt, middle, closes in on the finish line at the Gale Woods Farm course during the Victoria Lions Invite Oct. 4.

 
Jamie Drewitz
Buy Now
Maren Myers
Buy Now

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments