It’s not unusual for proud parents to display their children’s art at home. Being proud enough to put that work on a T-shirt and sell it is an entirely different matter.
A set of sisters believe in the promise of one budding young artist enough to attempt just such a feat, having recently launched the online business, Life Well Worn.
Katharina von Pestalozza and Sophie Urbanski were inspired to enter the apparel business about a year ago by Urbanski’s 12-year-old daughter, Salena, whose drawings of animals had found their way onto the walls of her home. There, the work received positive reviews from family and friends.
“We thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we have some serious talent going on,’” Urbanski said.
“I’ve always been an artistic person. I mean, I was drawing as a toddler and stuff,” said Salena, who just turned 13.
She’s gotten more serious with her artwork the last few years, especially inspired by her pet rabbit, Adira, which is among the several rabbits that run free, litter-box trained, in the sisters’ homes.
A love for animals was also the inspiration for von Pestalozza and Urbanski’s career move. About a year ago, both were working to become health coaches, but would soon realize it wasn’t their calling.
“We decided to put the health coaching aside and focus more on animals,” von Pestalozza said.
Why animals? “Because they don’t really have a voice of their own,” Urbanski explained.
The new merchandisers promise customers that 10% of their profits will go to two nonprofits that specialize in small animals: Minnesota Pocket Rescue and the House Rabbit Society.
The sisters, born in Berlin 15 months apart, trace their love for animals back to their time spent growing up in the southern African nation of Namibia, where their father, a Lutheran pastor, had been assigned.
After being surrounded by animals of the savanna for eight years as young children, the sisters returned to Germany, where they both met their future husbands who were U.S. military service members stationed in Berlin.
The sisters moved stateside to be with their husbands, and both couples settled in west Bloomington, where they live about “30 seconds” apart, as the sisters put it.
While they are no strangers to the animal world, running an online apparel business presents a learning experience for the sisters, especially since they aren’t naturally inclined toward social media, an arena they can’t afford to ignore.
“We all know social media nowadays is such a huge part of getting your name out there,” von Pestalozza said.
They’re still refining that aspect of the marketing as they look to get their business off the ground, hawking T-shirts, hoodies and onesies featuring bears, cats, dogs, hawks and of course, rabbits – all drawn by Salena, who is tickled by the idea that her art could be a statement piece in a stranger’s wardrobe.
“It’s kind of cool, honestly, to see other people wear my art,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it.”
The apparel can be found at lifewellworn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.