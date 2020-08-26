Soccer openers
Season openers are set for Thursday, Aug. 27 with Jefferson hosting St. Louis Park at Bloomington Stadium at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:15 p.m.
Kennedy is at Chaska with the girls starting at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:15 p.m. at Chaska Middle School West.
Kennedy will travel to Chanhassen for a doubleheader at Storm Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29 with the girls at 11 a.m. and boys at 1 p.m.
Jefferson travels to Chaska on Saturday for a doubleheader with the Hawks. The girls will play at 11 a.m. and boys at 1:15 p.m.
The Jaguars welcome Chanhassen to Bloomington Stadium for a doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 1 (boys at 5 p.m. and girls at 7 p.m.)
Holy Angels will open the soccer season with a doubleheader against Fridley on Friday, Aug. 28. The girls play at 5 p.m. followed by the reigning Class A state champions at 7:30 p.m.
Richfield boys soccer will host St. Anthony for its home opener at 6:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium while the girls will play at St. Anthony Village at 6:30 p.m.
Tennis matchups
Holy Angels hosts Columbia Heights in a Tri-Metro Conference season opener starting at 4 p.m. at Valley View Park in Bloomington.
After hosting St. Anthony in a scrimmage on Tuesday, the Spartans travel to St. Anthony Village for the season-opener Thursday, Aug. 27. First serve is set for 4 p.m.
Richfield will host Holy Angels in the first Battle for the Tracks trophy event of the 2020-21 school year at Richfield High School. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Kennedy and Jefferson will host season-opening meets at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 with Cooper visiting Kennedy and St. Louis Park visiting Jefferson.
Jefferson will travel to Chaska for a 5 p.m. meet at Chaska High School on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Cross Country
Kennedy and Jefferson cross country will open the season at Brookside Park on Thursday, Aug. 27. Varsity girls begin at 4:25 p.m. and the boys at 4:55 p.m. JV races at 2:30 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. followed by middle school at 3:35 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Richfield will travel to Fridley High School Wednesday, Sept. 2 for a Tri-Metro meet with times to be determined.
Swimming
Richfield/Holy Angels will host Visitation at Richfield Middle School starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.