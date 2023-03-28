Bloomington resident Mike Edman poses with his Kent Hrbek autographed Louisville Slugger bat among his collection of sports memorabilia which runs the gamut of Twins, Vikings, Gophers, Northstars and more.
Dedicated memorabilia collector Mike Edman finds his passion in autographs, cards, bats and more
With the start of the Minnesota Twins 2023 season starting Thursday against Kansas City, I recall meeting up with perhaps the most passionate Twins fan in Bloomington resident Mike Edman just after Twins Fest in January.
A collector of all Minnesota sports memorabilia, Edman’s Twins collection holds extra meaning for the personal connections to some of Bloomington’s most popular residents and Kennedy graduate Kent Hrbek along with Hall of Famer Tony Oliva.
Edman’s collection spans trading cards, helmets, bats, jerseys, magazine covers, posters and the entire collection of Twins bobblehead dolls issued to fans over the years.
Several of the items are autographed including game-used bats by Hrbek or his 1982 Donruss rookie card.
He found some of the items at area card shows and has a story for several of the autographs over the years. Some of his Hrbek autograph items came from Kent Hrbek Day at Mall of America just after his retirement from the game in 1994 after 14 seasons with his hometown ballclub.
One of his most prized possessions is a Harmon Killebrew Washington Senators 1955 Topps rookie card.
Edman used to average a dozen Twins games annually. He was in the stands for Game 2 of the 1991 series at Metrodome to see the famous Hrbek/Ron Gant play at first base but it was Hrbek’s hometown roots and home runs that helped solidify his place among the greats.
The self-described, “Biggest Hrbek fan in the state, maybe the country” is trying to get Hrbek’s name added to a Bloomington street as the slugger’s name is adorned to the four baseball fields at the intersection of 90th Street and Nicolet Avenue. “He’s a great person and player,” Edman said, seeing him at least a couple times each year going back more than three decades.
He published a Letter to the Editor in this publication back on July 26, 1995 pointing out a couple things about Hrbek as a baseball player. “When he hit home runs there was, in most cases, no mistake that they were going to go out. His crack of the bat and Hall of Fame great Harmon Killebrew’s were very similar... his loyalty to the Twins and fans of Minnesota. If we can all remember, his contract was up and he could have gone to Detroit for more money but he didn’t and I think that says a lot for Hrbek the person.”
