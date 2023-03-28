Dedicated memorabilia collector Mike Edman finds his passion in autographs, cards, bats and more 

With the start of the Minnesota Twins 2023 season starting Thursday against Kansas City, I recall meeting up with perhaps the most passionate Twins fan in Bloomington resident Mike Edman just after Twins Fest in January.

Mike Edman

Bloomington resident Mike Edman poses with his Kent Hrbek autographed Louisville Slugger bat among his collection of sports memorabilia which runs the gamut of Twins, Vikings, Gophers, Northstars and more.
Killebrew rookie card

Among the thousands of baseball cards, Mike Edman holds up a 1955 Harmon Killebrew Topps rookie card.
1991 World Series champion team autographed bat

Among his prized possessions is an team autographed bat by the 1991 Minnesota Twins bat.

