When you spend six decades providing legal counsel to an organization, your poetic prowess is not typically one of your defining characteristics.
But for Kingsley Holman, who died Feb. 20 at the age of 98, Bloomington Board of Education members came to expect, and cherish, the poetic words the school district’s longtime legal advisor would pen upon a boardmember’s departure.
Holman’s son, David, called the poems “somewhat accurate” and “somewhat humorous. But, “It was always complimentary to them,” he said.
Boardmembers have told David that they wanted to retire while his father was still able to write a poem in their honor, and some boardmembers have held onto copies of the prose long after their retirement, he recalled.
How did the tradition get started? “I don’t know,” David admitted.
Holman served the school district under several superintendents, dating back to the 1950s. With David joining his father’s law practice, the family has continued to provide legal counsel to the district. David has attended the board meetings for more than a decade, but his father continued to have a hand in reviewing contracts and other legal matters, until finally opting not to renew his license in 2015.
But Holman still came to the office every day, “to tell me how to run the business,” David joked.
Holman’s tenure as the school district’s legal advisor was part of his commitment to community service, according to his son. As a young attorney, Holman and his wife Elaine moved to Bloomington as the suburb was beginning to grow. Specializing in education law was uncommon, at best, and David surmised that his father went to work for the district in part out of a desire to serve his community, and in part because Supt. Hubert Olson realized Holman would donate part of his time to the growing school district.
Outside of his legal practice, Holman was involved in a variety of civic efforts, from helping establish a community newspaper and civic theater to serving as a municipal judge, David recalled.
His father was also involved in state and local politics, including a tenure as treasurer of the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. The family home was often host to major players in state politics. “He was fascinated with politics and good government,” David said. “He saw the law as a way to further that.”
Bloomington became home to the Holman family, but David’s father had moved around early in his life. Born in Chicago, Holman’s family wound up in Minnesota. He grew up in Battle Lake and graduated from Minneapolis Roosevelt High School. World War II took him to Germany, where he was a tank driver under Gen. George Patton during the Battle of the Bulge, according to David.
His father wasn’t a fan of Patton’s war strategies. Holman’s war experience wasn’t something the veteran talked about often, but he would read everything he could about World War II, David said.
After the war, while attending law school at the University of Minnesota, Holman met Elaine while they were both working at a Sears store, David noted.
Supt. Les Fujitake spoke about Holman’s history with the district during the school board’s March 8 meeting.
“I remember Kingsley as a friend, a mentor and one of the smartest persons I’ve ever met,” Fujitake said.
“Over those many years Kingsley provided wise and strategically valuable opinions and advice,” he noted.
“The Kingsley Holman legacy will be cherished and long remembered,” Fujitake added, calling Holman “an icon to the Bloomington community.
“His wit and wisdom made him unforgettable.”
Holman is survived by his wife, three sons and three grandsons.
