Cornell sophomore and Jefferson record-holder shines in Duluth
Colden Longley crossed the finish line in Duluth’s Canal Park in Duluth with arms raised after a third-place finish at the Garry Bjorkland Half Marathon on June 19.
The 2020 Jefferson grad is heading into his sophomore season at Cornell University (Ithica, New York) as a member of the cross country and track and field teams.
Longley was excited to return to Duluth to run with fans lining the route after the race went virtual last summer. He went out with the leaders from the start and stuck with a group of four who broke away late to finish the 13.1-mile course third in one hour, 7.32 seconds. He was part of a 3,305 runner field where 29-year old Mohamed Hrezi of Philadelphia finished 3:18 ahead of Langley and runner-up David Fitzmaurice of New York was 1:38 ahead of Langley.
He is a veteran of the Grandma’s Marathon race weekend in Duluth, having finished 63rd overall and first his in age group (boys 12-18) in the Bjorkland half marathon in 1:12:06 in 2019, beating the runner-up in the age group, Minnetonka’s Adam McCollor, by 58 seconds and third place by 4:37. He was fourth in the William K. Irving 5k in 2018 in 17:03 as a 16-year-old, his ninth time running the event going back to 2010 when he covered the course in a very respectable 29:06 as an 8-year-old. The next year he finished at 27:50 and steadily lowered his time.
Langley said a group of friends and family always gather in Duluth for the race, no matter who is running which events, a tradition that goes back before he was born.
“I was worried it was going to be more muted this year since last year was completely virtual but it was really exciting to be on the course with people along the route,” Langley said. The Ivy League also banned nearly all competitions in the fall, winter, and spring. The lone track event this spring came in May. He placed fifth in the 1,500-meter run in his collegiate debut for the Big Red in 3:52.47 at the Redstone Capstone Meet at Roberts Wesleyan College (New York) on May 13.
Experiencing life as a college freshman from the confines of his dorm and cross country or track practice was far from that of a typical college freshman year. “It’s been a little weird, living on campus but all of our classes were online,” he said. “I lived in our dorm for the day and only left for practice for a few hours so there was a learning curve but it was nice to have roommates on the team.”
Longley, a computer sciences major, returned to Minnesota mid-May and will head back to New York in mid-August to prepare for the cross country season.
He placed fifth at the Brian Kraft Memorial 5k in Minneapolis May 31, finishing the course in 15:55.
He put together a very strong running career for the Jaguars, including fifth place in the 3,200-meter run in 9:17.09 at the Class AA state track and field meet in 2019. That came on the heels of a top-30 finish at the Nike Heartland Regional cross country race in South Dakota late in 2018. His 3,200-run time remains the school record and also captured Metro West Conference titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 events that season.
His 2019 cross county season was cut short due to injury, as was his Nordic ski season before COVID-19 stopped all competitions.
Longley is even more motivated about running this summer, given a year of the college experience is under his belt and he is fresh and healthy. “No nagging injuries, feeling great and now I’m just building up over the summer for cross country,” he said, even though he has increased his mileage in college.
