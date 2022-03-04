A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was making progress at outrunning Bloomington police officers in a stolen vehicle, but his dash for freedom came to a crashing halt.
Police officers were dispatched to Mall of America at approximately 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17 after a license plate reader identified a 2008 Saturn entering a parking ramp as having been reported stolen in Minneapolis. Mall security personnel located the vehicle through surveillance video, parked on the second level of the west ramp. The vehicle remained running, and was occupied as officers arrived at the scene, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
There was a woman standing near the front passenger door while the driver was inside. When an officer pulled up behind the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, the driver rolled down his window and looked out at the squad car behind him. With the woman now in the vehicle, he drove forward, driving over a sign in front of the vehicle. The officer in the parking ramp did not follow the Saturn, but officers were positioned outside the ramp, Utecht explained.
With another officer pursuing the vehicle, the driver fled north of the mall using the access road to IKEA before reaching American Boulevard and turning east toward 24th Avenue. At 24th Avenue the driver headed north and onto Interstate 494 East, Utecht said.
As the driver traveled east into Eagan, he appeared to be tossing objects from the vehicle, and at Interstate 35E the driver headed south. When he exited at Lone Oak Road, the officer ended the pursuit, as the driver was heading into heavy traffic. The driver did not turn at Lone Oak Road, however, and instead continued south, back onto the freeway, Utecht noted.
The officer lost sight of the vehicle as it sped away on the freeway, but within minutes the driver had been located, as he was traveling north of the freeway and crashed south of I-494. Bloomington, Eagan and Minnesota State Patrol officers responding to the scene found the suspect’s vehicle had crashed into bushes alongside the freeway. The suspect was running from the vehicle, along a fence separating the freeway and a neighborhood. The suspect fled east into the neighborhood, despite an officer ordering him to stop, according to Utecht.
A K-9 officer responding to the incident, however, apprehended the suspect. After initially giving a false name that there was no record for, the suspect provided his name, which showed he had three warrants. Inside the crashed vehicle officers found suspected narcotics, Utecht said.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of auto theft, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and on foot, narcotics possession and giving a false name to a police officer.
Although the suspect was apprehended, officers were unable to locate his female companion, Utecht noted.
No chase necessary
A 47-year-old man didn’t get nearly as far as he tried to flee from police officers outside of the Bloomington Kohl’s store.
Police officers were dispatched to the store shortly after noon Feb. 23 after a loss prevention officer reported that the suspect appeared to be preparing to steal store merchandise, and may be preparing to flee in a silver Honda Accord that was running in the parking lot east of the building, Utecht said.
Inside the store, the loss prevention officer watched as the suspect filled a shopping cart, seemingly at random, and pushed the cart back and forth in the store, near both entrances, before putting on his coat, pulling a black garbage bag out of a pocket and filling it with approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise and fleeing out the east entrance, according to Utecht.
Officers responding to the report were watching the Honda in the parking lot, and when the suspect ran to the vehicle, police officers pulled up behind it as he was putting the merchandise in the back seat. When the officers identified themselves and attempted to detain him, the man attempted to pull away. He was taken to the ground and taken into custody without further incident, Utecht said.
A search of the suspect turned up suspected narcotics, and the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen at approximately 7:30 a.m. in Burnsville, Utecht noted.
The suspect, who has no permanent address, was booked on suspicion of theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, narcotics possession, obstructing the legal process and giving false information to a police officer. He also had two warrants.
Credit card fraud
A 30-year-old Minneapolis man didn’t have much luck trying to steal a sports jersey at the Bloomington Walmart store.
But he did manage to purchase gift cards with a stolen credit card before his arrest.
At approximately 4:45 p.m. Feb. 18, police officers working overtime at Walmart were informed by a loss prevention officer that the suspect was repeatedly attempting to purchase gift cards, with some success, at the store’s self-checkout before leaving without paying for the jersey in his possession. He appeared to be using multiple credit cards to successfully purchase the gift cards, although some of the cards were rejected, according to Utecht.
The police officers stopped the man outside the store and detained him. A search of the suspect turned up an Illinois driver’s license that was in a woman’s name, as well as debit cards in the same name. He claimed the cards belonged to a friend, but could not provide a phone number for her. A search for a phone number associated with the 40-year-old Skokie, Illinois, woman connected an officer to her, and she reported that her debit cards and other possessions had been stolen from her hotel room in Bloomington, Utecht explained.
The woman reported that she had left her hotel room door propped open at Element Hotel, 2400 82nd St. E., earlier that afternoon. Her iPad and a fanny pack with cash, debit and credit cards were missing, and the woman wasn’t certain whether they had been stolen or misplaced. She had been canceling the credit cards as the police called her regarding the recovered cards, Utecht said.
A review of hotel surveillance video showed a man entering the woman’s hotel room, and the man in the video was wearing the same clothing as the Walmart suspect, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary, theft and financial transaction card fraud.
Poor timing
A trio sitting inside a parked vehicle near the Bloomington Culver’s restaurant might not have drawn the suspicion of a Bloomington police officer had the trio appeared to have any reason for being there.
But it was a passenger who entered the vehicle from the nearby La Quinta Inn, 7815 Nicollet Ave., and the outstanding warrant of the vehicle’s registered owner that suggested the trio was not sitting idly while waiting for a meal.
A patrol officer passing through the La Quinta parking lot at approximately 8:50 p.m. Feb. 19 was informed that a license check of the black Chevrolet Impala parked near Culver’s was registered to a man convicted of previous drug offenses, who also had a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant. The officer approached the vehicle and spoke with the 40-year-old man in the driver’s seat. The officer informed the man of the registered owner’s criminal history and warrant and asked for consent to search the vehicle and identify the occupants, according to Utecht.
The officer could see a mirror inside the vehicle that appeared to have white residue on it, and one of the passengers made a comment suggesting there may be cocaine in the vehicle, while the other passenger appeared to be drowsy, possibly under the influence of a narcotic. A K-9 officer was dispatched to the scene to conduct a drug search, and the dog indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle, Utecht explained.
The driver was identified as the vehicle’s registered owner. A search of the vehicle turned up suspected narcotics and a handgun in the driver’s door. The 40-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested and booked on suspicion of narcotics possession and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, Utecht said.
The passengers were also arrested. A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was also arrested and booked on suspicion of narcotics possession, as well as giving false information to the police. During his booking, a counterfeit $100 and $50 bill were found in his possession. A 25-year-old Cottage Grove woman was also booked on suspicion of narcotics possession.
