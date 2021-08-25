Richfield, Holy Angels and Kennedy should add to the 2020 success
The amount of quality soccer coming out of Richfield and Bloomington over the last few years is one of the more underrated stories across the state.
Richfield boys captured the Tri-Metro Conference title and advanced to the Section 3A final before falling to Holy Angels. Bloomington Kennedy took the Section 2A title with a dramatic overtime goal from Jesus Ciriaco Mundo at Worthington 1-0 last October.
Holy Angels
Holy Angels boys were the 2019 Class A state champions, going 21-0-1 then 11-1-1 last fall, capturing the Section 3A title with a 4-1 win over Richfield, avenging a 1-0 loss to the Spartans at Spartan Stadium Sept. 29.
The Stars have several contributors back, including senior captains and twins Noah Hermanson and Carter Hermanson. Both are All-State at their position, with Noah garnering First Team status as a defender and Carter earning Second Team honors as an attacker. He is coming off three consecutive seasons of 15 goals or more and is two away from hitting 50 career goals.
Additional senior captains include defenseman Ryan Welsch and midfielder Aidan Smith.
Smith is a familiar face around Holy Angels as a three-sport standout with the basketball and baseball programs in addition to his soccer duties in the fall. He has been a routine varsity contributor since eighth grade and should set the program record for appearances this fall, playing in 75 games heading into 2021 after an abbreviated 2020 campaign. Last fall he was impactful when it mattered the most, involved in 7-of-9 section goals. “He shows up in big moments with quality, poise and creativity,” coach James See said.
Welsch was one of the most consistent performers for a defense that collected eight clean sheets and allowed just eight goals in 13 games in 2020.
All-Tri-Metro midfielder Shalim Montes Hernandez is back as a key cog, logging the most minutes in 2020. This fall marks his fourth varsity season.
Sophomore Everett Hoeppner started the final 12 games as a shutdown defender in 2020. “He’s grown in both stature and voice this off-season and is prepared for another great season,” See said of Hoeppner, who was part of a stingy defense that yielded two goals in the run of play. The Stars conceded six goals off set-pieces, including three penalty kicks and three dead-ball restarts.
Joining See’s staff as a varsity assistant and Blue Team coach is Dan Hedstrom who was the 2015 Class A Mr. Soccer recipient while playing at Hermantown. He went on to play at Northern Michigan before transferring to Augsburg University, where See was an assistant coach at the time. Hedstrom went on to garner All-American honors in 2018. He also coaches at Burnsville United and was on the Forest Lake staff last fall. A 2017 Holy Angels graduate, Abe Sanchez is back as a volunteer assistant coach.
Kennedy
A bulk of the 2020 section championship team graduated as the team finished 9-5-3 on the season but the energy and excitement building off the recent success continues for coach Dan Bussendorf and his capable crew coming into 2021.
Diego Fuentes Rodriguez scored nine goals last season as a defensive midfielder/forward and will be looked upon to be a leader as a senior captain. Diego Perez returns after collecting three goals and four assists.
Bushendorf anticipated Justin Arias as another captain and is still just a sophomore, but he elected to focus on academy training instead of playing for Kennedy this fall. The Minnesota State High School League does not allow high schoolers to compete for their school and club during the same season.
Look for junior Owen Peters to step into the starting keeper role after being a backup to current UW-Superior freshman Carter Lansdale last fall.
“Having a surge in participation will be key to finding the next wave of Eagle champions,” Bushendorf said.
Returning coaching staff includes Brent Fairman, Bill Schwandt, Eddy Vuong and Ian Toledano. Brayan Lopez is not back on the sideline. The program offered four days of free training over the summer, and Bushendorf said many of the younger players took advantage of the extra time to improve their overall skills and fitness level.
The addition of Waconia, New Prague and Orono to the Metro West Conference means the level of competition is only going to grow tougher, according to Bushendorf. “Each and every game in the Metro West Conference is very challenging but these challenges help us improve so we can make another run at the state tourney.”
The Eagles will not have a chance to defend the Section 2A title as they were moved to Section 3AA, competing alongside Holy Angels and Richfield. Look for St. Thomas Academy and Simley to make the road to state even more difficult.
Kennedy opens the season against United Christian at 7 p.m. at Bloomington Stadium Thursday, Aug. 26 before hosting Rochester Lourdes at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Kennedy High School.
Richfield
Building on a regular-season Tri-Metro Conference title in 2020, Richfield finished the season ranked fifth in the final Class A state coaches poll. The Spartans have very capable scorers back in Rodrigo Rodriguez (21 career goals) and fourth-year varsity starter Erick Lopez (15 goals and 22 career assists), helping make up for the loss of Mr. Soccer finalist Miguel Leon Alverado, who is part of Minnesota United organization this fall.
The Spartans return 13 seniors and 17 players with varsity experience, which helped revitalize the Richfield Soccer Association as they progressed through the youth soccer ranks going back to fourth grade.
Junior varsity coach John Niday has coached the group since the early days.
Senior captain Yulian Rodriguez Torres is a fifth-year starting midfielder who is a returning All-State honoree.
Senior goalkeeper and captain Carlos Luis Ibarra is a two-time All-Conference award winner as a keeper last fall and defender as a sophomore.
Junior defender and captain Angel Mendez Lopez earned All-Conference honors for his work in the back as a sophomore.
Look for sophomore Antawain Ruiz to build off a breakout 2020 season, which saw him score nine goals coming off the bench for coach Mike Harris.
Harris will mark his 15th season guiding the program as a proud alum. He boasts a 120-101-20 record.
The Spartans will host Kennedy at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 after missing out on the rivalry game due to COVID-19 and schedule last fall. Richfield will look for a first win over the Eagles in a decade.
Richfield opens the season at Hastings on Aug. 26 and Blake on Aug. 28 before hosting Apple Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Jefferson
Jefferson will look to build off a one-win 2020 with several contributors back including three midfielders who will serve as captains. Sophomores Dylan Goedderz will play in the central midfield while classmate Joseph Nyagaka and junior Thomas Robar will also play in the midfield. Senior Aidan Atkins will be another experienced player in the midfield feeding a pair of senior forwards in Cristian Castillo-Acevedo and Josh Anderson.
Junior goalkeeper Beckett Larson is joined by three sophomores ready to emerge at the varsity level, including forwarding Bennett Lindman and defenders Matthew Ouelett and Connor Wigglesworth.
The Jaguars will move to Section 2AAA competing against primarily Dakota County programs: Apple Valley, Eastview, Eagan, Rosemount, and Burnsville, in addition to Park of Cottage Grove and Hastings.
The Jaguars head to coach Danny Storlien’s alma matter Park of Cottage Grove for what has become the traditional season-opener at Wolfpack Stadium, 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Jefferson hosts Prior Lake at noon Saturday, Aug. 28 at Bloomington Stadium for the home opener. Jefferson will host Benilde-St. Margaret’s at the Jefferson High School turf field for the Metro West Conference opener at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
