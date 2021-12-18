The Minnesota Mr. Football award recipient will play at Nebraska
Just as temperatures surpassed 50 degrees outside, the temp inside the Academy of Holy Angels’ parlor quickly rose as senior Emmett Johnson announced his intention to play football at the University of Nebraska next season.
“Now it is time to make my decision,” Johnson said, while surrounded by family, friends and coaches. “I’ve been praying over this with my family for a couple of weeks and the next three to four years I’ll be attending the University of Nebraska.”
A roar came from the assembled crowd Dec. 15 as Johnson pulled out a red Nebraska hat with a white N in the front and unzipped his jacket to reveal a Huskers T-shirt.
“It’s a big relief,” Johnson said. “Coming into high school, I always had a dream to play college football and it means the world to me for Nebraska to offer me. A lot of people said I was under-recruited, but it turned out right for me.”
Stars football coach Jim Gunderson noted how driven Johnson was as an incoming freshman and that his maturity level was already beyond his peers.
And over the next four years he has built on that as a leader on and off the field.
In particular, Huskers senior offensive analyst Ron Brown was the key member of the staff to stay in touch with Johnson and his family, including longtime family friend and coach Kedrick Williams, who coached Johnson and his older brother Charles through youth football programs at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis.
Both Johnson brothers now plan to play Division I college football, with Charles earning a roster spot at the University of St. Thomas through a tryout in late September and now Emmett at Nebraska.
Williams is now the head football coach and assistant girls basketball coach at Kennedy.
“What you see is his humbleness and that is something we talked about how when you go out that front door [of home] you represent your family and parents,” Williams said, proud to be able to join the Johnsons for the ceremony at Holy Angels. The Johnsons aren’t the only football players from Williams’ program to excel for the Stars, which also includes juniors Joe Miller IV and Jaylen Boheim-Peterson.
Johnson is heading south on Interstate 35 with the complete intention to play as a freshman.
“The plan is to play and I see my opportunity to contribute right away not only on offense but in returning too,” Johnson said. “It is going to be special because they were a couple of plays away from winning more games last year.”
Already experiencing The Sea of Red at Memorial Stadium during two visits, Johnson has an idea of what to expect as a player coming onto the field, which excites him even more.
“The first time down there the fans were great, they’ve sold out every game since 1962 and the environment is something special,” Johnson said.
On his official visit to the campus, Johnson saw more parts of the school, including the weight room and cafeteria.
Johnson is the lone running back in a 13-signee class, including Lakeville South tight end Chase Androff and quarterback Richard Torres of San Antonio, Texas.
Recognition
Johnson picked up nearly every major high school football award, including the Minnesota Mr. Football award, Star Tribune’s All-Metro Player of the Year and KARE-11 All-Metro Football Team during his record-setting senior season. At 5-foot-11 and 185-pounds, he ran the ball for almost 2,500 yards on 326 carries and 42 touchdowns (seven games with over 200-yards on the ground). The yards were the ninth all-time in the state and touchdowns rank second on the all-time list. His 66 career touchdowns rank fourth all-time. He also was a leading tackler as a safety for the defense adding 85 tackles, 13 for a loss.
College
When it comes to college, Johnson was categorized as a 3-star (out of five) recruit by rival.com with offers to several FBS programs and only one offer from a Power 5 school, the University of Nebraska.
According to rivals.com, Johnson had 11 offers and 32 schools show interest.
He made two official visits to Iowa City, the most recent coming on Oct. 9 after touring the campus in late June.
He made an official visit to Iowa State June 1 and was at Minnesota on an official visit in March 2020.
HuskerOnline recapped his official visit in a posting from late November where the Huskers coaching staff was upfront with Johnson as a running back for them in the same triple-option offense he ran with the Stars.
“The running back spot is great because I feel like it allows me to get in space and they do that well with the running backs there. I met all of their running backs so it was great to meet and talk to them,” Johnson said in the piece by HuskerOnline.
He was still talking with more Power 5 schools like Fresno State, UNLV, Kansas, and Kansas State and said a big reason for the interest came after coaches saw his senior year highlights on video.
Making a decision
Johnson took advice from multiple directions, including family friend and youth football coach Kendrick Williams, Holy Angels football and track coach Jim Gunderson and others including Zach Zenner, a running back from Eagan who went on to a four-year NFL career and is now an agent.
Zenner only had one Division I offer from South Dakota State but made the most of it and turned that into an NFL career.
Johnson had a good talk about navigating the college process with current radio personality and former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber, who played at Kansas State. “He talked to me about Kansas State but said to go somewhere I felt comfortable and wanted me,” Johnson said.
