No. 4 Holy Angels off to 9-1 start
Bloomington Jefferson junior captain Jana Lesch picked up her third hat trick in four games as the Jaguars (5-6) improved to 2-2 in Metro West Conference play with a 4-3 win over Minneapolis on Dec. 17.
The Jaguars scored four times during the middle period as Julia Larson picked up 11th goal of the season, 1:14 into the second period.
Larson setup Lesch’s power play then even strength goals at 3:51 and 6:16 of the period to take a 3-1 lead. Lesch completed the hat trick with a shorthanded goal at 13:46 to take a 4-1 lead which stood up to the end.
Minneapolis made it a one-goal score with a pair of goals four minutes apart in the third period.
The Novas outshot Bloomington 13-0 in the opening period and finished with a 41-16 edge. Sophomore goaltender Chloe Golden made a season-high 38 shots for her second victory of the season. She made 26 stops in the first meeting with Minneapolis, a 5-3 loss on Nov. 28.
Lesch and Larson have combined for 25 points including 11 goals each while Lesch has eight assists and Larson has five assists, both are tops on the team.
Juniors Kaysawn Carlson and Becca Brendalen sit with seven and five points, respectively as 16 skaters have at least one point.
Two wins out of its opening six games, Larson said an up-and-down season to that point was one way to describe the start.
What has made the season fun is the group of teammates that make up the lineup.
“We have a great group of girls, a lot of seniors so we have a mature team,” Larson said about her class which includes defensemen Carly Larson, Allison Wolfe, Alyssa Ryan and Valerie Panvica and forward Emelia Lowe. “We have our three captains but we have a lot of leaders on and off the bench and ice. It’s been a good mix of girls with a lot of positive attitudes.”
Since a 5-3 loss to Minneapolis on Nov. 28, the Jaguars are 3-2 including a 12-1 romp of Visitation before picking up Metro West Conference wins against Waconia and the rematch against Minneapolis.
The first meeting with Minneapolis was a back-and-forth affair with Larson’s goal in the opening frame setting the tone. The Novas took a 2-1 lead with goals 90 seconds apart in the second period and one more less than two minutes into the third period. Jefferson tied it up with goals from Larson and Kylie Jones before the six-minute mark of the third period before the Novas added the final two goals of the game coming after the 12-minute mark.
“It’s been really back and fourth all season and that’s how I feel we play as Jefferson hockey, it’s always back and fourth every year,” Larson said, case in point was the 3-2 win at Cloquet before Thanksgiving coming the day after a 9-0 loss to Proctor. “That was a great bounce-back game for us to get at Cloquet.”
What stood out against Minneapolis was their ability to handle the puck to get around the defense. “We really had to lock down on defense and play our positions, stay sturdy and play our best,” Larson said.
Larson’s line mates continue to remain the same with Lesch and Brendalen since midway through last season to create some consistency through the lineup.
“We’ve really gotten to have good chemistry with the connection we’ve had,” Larson said. “We have an instant connection.”
Chaska/Chanhassen doubled-up the Jaguars 6-3 on Dec. 15 as Lesch had two assists and Larson scored the opening goal. Carlson and Brendahlen added goals while Aaliyah Lawrence and Avery Kapsner accounted for the assists in front of Sarah Rash who made 16 saves.
The Jaguars will play in the New Hope Arena Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30, opening against Princeton at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 29 with the Dec. 30 time and opponent to be determined.
Stars on a roll
Fourth-ranked in Class A, Holy Angels finished the pre-Christmas break portion of the schedule with its ninth win and second shutout in a 3-0 win at Chaska/Chanhassen on Dec. 20.
The Metro West Conference victory helps the Stars sit alone in second place with a 3-0 record and six points, two points behind Orono which is 4-1 with eight points.
The lone Spartans loss came against Holy Angels by a 2-1 final played Dec. 15 at Richfield Ice Arena.
Stars junior Emilie Anderson scored both goals, her third and fourth of the season coming 1:43 into the game and 2:13 into the third period. The eventual game-winner was set up by senior Reagan Loichle. Orono made it a one-goal deficit nearly four minutes later as Holy Angels junior goaltender Eva Bentley turned away 26-of-27 shots to improve to 4-1 on the season (2.00 goals against average, 0.932 saves percentage).
The Dec. 22 contest at New Prague was postponed as the Stars played in the Kaposia Classic at South St. Paul’s Doug Woog Arena Dec. 26-27. They opened against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Monday.
