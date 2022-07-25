Bloomington Gold plays at Apple Valley for Sub-State
The grueling Legion baseball schedule continued last week with Sub-State double-elimination tournaments played across the state to help determine the field for the state senior legion tournament taking place at Burnsville’s Alimagnet Park July 28-31.
The top two teams at state advance to the Central Plains Region 6 tournament Aug. 3-7 in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Bloomington Gold played in Sub-State 3 in Apple Valley and Bloomington Blue played in Sub-State 4 at Veteran’s Field in Minnetonka.
Richfield was scheduled to play at North St. Paul in Sub-State 7 but due to a lack of players available, the Reds had to forfeit both games.
Sub-State 3
Bloomington Gold (3-19) was a very young team led by coach Jimmy Mrozek, who has coached the majority of the team for three or four seasons. “We’re a young senior Legion team and that is how we addressed the team,” he said. “On paper, we are 15-16 years old with parents dropping them off at the field because they can’t drive yet, while we are playing against 17-, 18-, 19-year-olds with tattoos and managing to compete against them every day is tough.”
Being around this group since their days on the Kennedy B squad or Gold Junior Legion teams gives Mrozek a unique perspective on their development, saying “It’s been really cool to watch them grow and develop as players.”
The Gold Prospects bowed out of sub-state with losses on consecutive days to Edina (11-1 on July 20) and Eden Prairie (7-3 on July 21).
Cole Houk drove in Nicolas Nyasende with a two-out single past the shortstop in the fifth inning to tie the game at 3-3. Houk didn’t stop there as he stole second base before Ryan Fortner’s pop fly to first base ended the rally.
Eden Prairie stretched that lead to 7-3 with four consecutive walks after back-to-back singles all coming with two outs.
The Gold Prospects opened sub-state with an 11-1 loss to Edina in five innings.
Bloomington started strong as Nyasende started the game with a double to center field. The Gold Prospects used productive groundouts by Nick Manning and then Houk to help Nyasende score.
Edina responded with a double and then a home run on consecutive at-bats with two outs in the bottom half of the first inning. Edina wasn’t done in the inning as they sent a dozen batters to the plate to build a 6-1 lead after the first inning.
Edina scored in four of the next five innings while Bloomington was limited to four hits in the entire game. Fortner, Gage Schmitt and Vucinovich joined Nyasende with the hits.
Mike Doyle and Sam Nicholson combined to strike out four Edina batters, allowing six walks and 11 hits.
Mrozek said Doyle returned to action after a knee injury coming off a 2-0 win over Excelsior early in the season.
The coach was impressed with how Fortner and Houk discovered an ability to pitch out of necessity after Kennedy’s top two pitchers from the high school season pitched for Bloomington Blue during the Legion season.
“Pitching was the tough part for us,” Mrozek said. “We knew it was going to be the toughest part but Fortner, Nick Manning, Houk, and JD Coady really stepped up for us. We were at the point where unless your arm was hurting, you were going to pitch. They all learned a great deal and they are now going to be pitchers for Kennedy and beyond for sure.”
Schmitt had a breakthrough summer at the plate, as did Ben Shulfer, who became a starting first baseman and Nicholson gained a lot of valuable experience on the mound pitching 20 innings.
Nyasende also impressed Mrozek from the lead-off position, stealing bases and as a solid left fielder “He really did quite a bit for us,” Mrozek said.
Bloomington picked up a 6-1 win over Prior Lake July 12 for the third win of the summer, which only spanned three innings as lightning ended the game early.
Bloomington rallied for five runs in the bottom of the third inning with three singles before Radford drew a bases-loaded walk. Fortner brought in a pair of runs with a double to left field. Manning added another double to plate Radford and Fortner to take the 6-1 lead.
Fortner hit a double in both at-bats.
Nicholson allowed one hit on one run and two walks in three innings to earn the win on the mound.
The win broke up a stretch of four games without scoring a run.
Bloomington Blue shutout Gold the next night, July 13, in an 8-0 final played at Red Haddox Field. Blue scored in five innings and outhit Gold 10-4.
Schmitt went 2-for-3, while Alexander Oliva went 1-for-2 as he took over for Nicholson in right field. Oliva led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a fly to center field.
Manning drew two walks and Coady worked another walk.
Blue used three singles in four at-bats to start the game to generate the opening run on an Alex Johnson single to allow Noah Pinette to score.
More runs came in the second inning as Braden Bender connected on an RBI line drive to left field before Pinette brought Bender in to take a 3-0 lead.
Johnson led off the third inning with a double and Jack Holzinger drew a walk before Quistad brought in two runs on a ball that didn’t leave the infield to build a 5-0 lead.
Braden O’Brien hit a hard ground ball to left field with one out in the fifth inning. Consecutive walks and a hit-by-pitch kept the inning going for Blue as O’Brien scored on a passed ball. Everett drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-0.
Blue’s Ty Gash hit a hard ground ball to left field for a two-out RBI double to make the final score 8-0 in the sixth inning.
Max Lecher, Coady, Manning, and Aidan Wong combined on the mound for Gold. Wong struck out two batters in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Manning struck out 1-of-4 batters in one out of relief.
Gold returned to league play the next day with a 7-0 loss to Wayzata.
Fortner was the only Bloomington batter with a hit. Malik Simmons drew two walks and Schmitt had a walk.
Fortner also went the distance on the mound allowing six earned runs on eight hits over six innings. He issued one walk and struck out three batters.
Bloomington came up short against Eastview 5-2 in the fourth game in four days July 15 to end the regular season.
Gold broke up the shutout with two runs in the seventh inning thanks to a Fortner groundout to score Manning followed by a Schmitt single to bring home Houk.
Houk and Schmitt each had two hits while Nicholson drew two walks. Houk and Oliva each stole a base.
