Bloomington is looking to widen Old Shakopee Road at its intersection with Xerxes Avenue in an effort to reduce crashes at the slightly skewed crossroads.
The four-lane road at Xerxes Avenue does not have dedicated turn lanes for the east-west traffic passing through the intersection, and the city wants to add them. The project is eligible for, and has secured, a federal grant, and would require right-of-way acquisition from seven properties along Old Shakopee Road.
“This is being done as a safety project to reduce crashes,” Traffic Engineer Kirk Roberts told the Bloomington City Council during its Oct. 11 meeting. “The biggest issue is with left-turning vehicles at this intersection, and the right-angle crashes that occur because of those left-turning vehicles,” he explained.
The lack of dedicated turn lanes, combined with the slight skew of the intersection, can make it difficult to see and judge gaps in oncoming traffic for vehicles attempting to turn left. Of the crashes studied at the intersection over a five-year period, more than half were associated with the lack of a dedicated left-turn lane. Sometimes those crashes were rear-end collisions or sideswipe collisions as a result of vehicles being unable to stop or maneuver around a driver waiting to turn left, according to Roberts.
Crash data for intersections in the area show that Xerxes Avenue and Old Shakopee Road has the highest crash rate in the area, although not the highest rate of all intersections across the city, Roberts said.
The council has been shepherding the project for approximately two months, as it was ordered during the council’s Aug. 9 meeting. That approval started the process of negotiating just compensation for the property owners that will be affected by widening Old Shakopee Road. The council also discussed options and alternatives to the project, which Roberts addressed during last week’s meeting.
Adding left-turn lanes to the intersection isn’t the only way to reduce crashes at the intersection, according to Roberts.
Adding left-turn arrows to the traffic signals at the intersection, restricting left turns at the intersection and increased traffic enforcement for vehicles running red lights at the intersection were among alternatives addressed during the meeting.
Providing left-turn arrows to the existing four lanes of Old Shakopee Road, similar to the configuration used at the intersection of 98th Street and Penn Avenue, would improve safety, but it means traffic traveling east or west would have to stop when vehicles turn left from the opposite direction, as not all traffic would be waiting to turn left without a dedicated turn lane, and would therefore need to be able to continue traveling down Old Shakopee Road. “It’s tremendously inefficient,” Roberts said.
The signal sequence, known as split-phasing, works better at the intersection of 98th and Penn because it handles about half as much traffic per day, he noted.
The traffic backup as a result would make local streets in the area more attractive to drivers looking to bypass the wait to pass through the intersection due to split-phasing, Roberts said. It’s an affordable solution, but it creates new problems that would need to be solved, he added.
Restricting left turns at the intersection during peak hours would again force traffic onto residential streets in the area, shifting the problem to other intersections without additional left-turn restrictions at those streets, according to Roberts.
Traffic signal enforcement of vehicles running red lights at the intersection would help reduce crashes, and the Police Department does monitor the intersection, but it’s one of more than 3,000 intersections in the city, of which approximately 150 have traffic signals. The Police Department cannot provide ongoing traffic monitoring of any one intersection, Roberts noted.
The project proposal qualified for a federal grant, but the grant would be forfeited if the project is changed significantly, according to City Engineer Julie Long.
Right-of-way negotiations are underway, and two of the seven property owners affected have verbally accepted their offer, Long said. The council on Aug. 30 authorized legal representation for the right-of-way process and a resolution approving the use of eminent domain for the easements, Roberts noted.
