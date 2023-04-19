Distance will continue to be a strength coming off another strong cross country season in the fall

Jefferson girls come into the track and field season off a third-place finish in the Metro West Conference Championships last season and fourth place in sections. Megan Lee and Olivia Opstad represented the team well at the state meet and are back for more as seniors.

Megan Lee
Jefferson senior Megan Lee, right, runs in front of Chanhassen’s Marissa Long during the 3,200 meter run at the 2022 Class AAA state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on June 10. Lee finished sixth in the event in 10:49.95 and was seventh in the 1,600 in 4:59.67. Both times were personal-bests for the Jaguars standout distance runner.

