Jefferson senior Megan Lee, right, runs in front of Chanhassen’s Marissa Long during the 3,200 meter run at the 2022 Class AAA state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on June 10. Lee finished sixth in the event in 10:49.95 and was seventh in the 1,600 in 4:59.67. Both times were personal-bests for the Jaguars standout distance runner.
Distance will continue to be a strength coming off another strong cross country season in the fall
Jefferson girls come into the track and field season off a third-place finish in the Metro West Conference Championships last season and fourth place in sections. Megan Lee and Olivia Opstad represented the team well at the state meet and are back for more as seniors.
Lee (distance) along with classmates Caroline Hemann (distance), Emma Martens (sprints), Eleanor Erickson (throws) and Sneezy Medvedovski (sprints) are captains this season.
Lee is coming off another stellar fall cross country season where she won the Section 3AAA title in a personal-best 5,000-meter time of 17 minutes, 42.5 seconds and was fifth in the Class AAA state meet at St. Olaf in 18:05.7. The section win was one of four wins in nine events in the fall.
In track last spring she was seventh in the 1,600 at the Class AAA state meet, turning in her first sub-5 minute time of 4:59.67. She was fourth in the event at the Section 2AAA meet in 5:01.52 and third in the Metro West Championships in 5:01.74.
In the 3,200 she was sixth at the state meet with a personal record of 10:49.95 after finishing third in the section race in 10:50.69 and fourth on April 29 in the Hamline Elite Meet in 11:06.
In her first outdoor race of the season, Lee was second in the 1,600 run at the Armstrong Invite on April 14 in 5:19.88. She was also second in the 800m in 2:28.49 and anchored the runner-up 4x400 relay alongside Ava Langer, Jamie Drewitz and Avery Rich who finished in 4:30.68.
Classmates Bella Thurston and Melina Peters were ninth and 12th, respectively in the 800. In the 1,600 it was Jamie Drewitz and Hemann finished eighth and 12th, respectively.
Jefferson’s distance group excelled in the 3,200 with all three among the top seven times led by freshman runner-up Amelia Borgen in 11:44.99, Myers was fifth in 12:18.09 and freshman Vivian Krhin was seventh in 12:48.45.
The Jefferson 4x800 relay team of Myers, Borgen, Hemann and sophomore Megan Schrooten won in 10:24.32, ahead of runner-up Minneapolis Southwest in 11:12.37.
Opstad is a state-caliber thrower who was runner-up in the conference and section shot put pushing out a season-best 35-feet 6 1/2 inch throw at the section meet. She was 15th at the state meet going 32-3 1/4.
In the discus she was second in the conference going 98-9 and ninth in the section meet going 92-11.
Erickson started the season with strong throws in the shot put and discus finishing ninth in the shot put going 30-2 and fourth in the discus with a throw of 100 feet. Senior Nyla Truzy was seventh in the discus (88-8) and 11th in the shot put (27-11).
Senior Madeline Faulk was third in the pole vault clearing the bar at 7-6.
Senior Grace Pederson cleared 4-8 to place fourth in the high jump while freshman teammate Aria Powers was sixth at 4-6.
Junior Giada Requejo was sixth in the long jump going 14-4 1/4 and senior Maddy Marr was eighth in 13-10 3/4.
The Hamline Elite meet is set for April 28, Metro West Championships May 17, Section 2AA meet June 1 and 3 and state June 9 and 11.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.