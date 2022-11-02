The longtime standouts earn a statement win, next up is state
Bloomington Jefferson runners Megan Lee and Adam Lueth stood on top of the Section 3AAA podium after winning their respective races at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
The two seniors not only punched their return ticket to the No. 5 state meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield but did so in a dominant fashion setting respective personal best times on the fast and firm course.
“Both have been working for it the whole season,” Jefferson cross country coach Sean Faulk said while preparing for a training run with the team Friday afternoon. “They both were disappointed with their performances coming off the Metro West [Conference Championship]. They ran great just came up a little short so there was a little extra motivation going into sections and they both ran great.”
Lueth and Lee each finished second at the conference championship race at Hyland Greens in Bloomington on Oct. 18. Lee finished in 17:59.3, which was 22 seconds behind Chanhassen’s Marissa Long who repeated her conference title. Lueth was runner-up to Chaska junior Nolan Sutter by 19 seconds.
But, Jefferson successfully defended its 2021 conference title for the fourth championship in program history, joining the 1983 and 1984 seasons.
The Jaguar boys will return to state after a second-place finish with 48 points in the Section 3AAA meet. Rosemount captured the section title with 20 points grouping its top five runners between second and fifth places, a time spread of 1.9 seconds apart.
Jefferson’s 48 points were well ahead of third-place East Ridge (96) as the Jaguars had seven runners among the top 22 times and the five scorers earning a top 15 finish.
The runner-up finish was the third time in program history joining the 1983 and 2021 squads while the lone section title came in 1984.
Sophomore Zach Tapajna was eighth in 16:14.4, junior Ian Klein was 10th in 16:30.5 and freshmen twins Patrick Altstatt and Alexander Altstatt were 14th (16:45.6) and 15th (16:46.2) to complete the team scoring.
Sophomores Miles Bassett and Owen Woods were 19th and 22nd, respectively.
Lee remains dominant
Lee won her fourth meet of the season, covering the 5,000-meter course in 17:42.5, just under 50 seconds ahead of Hastings ninth-grader Linnea Ronning who was runner-up in 18:52.1.
This will be Lee’s fourth state meet in addition to the TCRC XC Showcase in the pandemic-adjusted season in 2020.
Lee will be joined at state by classmate Caroline Hemann and freshman Avery Rich. Hemann and Rich stayed together throughout the race to finish within a second of each other in 20:14.2 and 20:15.4, respectively.
Freshman Amelia Borgen led another trio of Jefferson runners finishing 17th in 20:28.2, freshman Vivian Krhin was 18th in 20:33.5 and sophomore Liliana Marcou was 19th in 20:43.1.
Jefferson girls narrowly missed qualifying for state as a team placing third with 61 points trailing champion Eastview (44) and runner-up Eagan (51).
“It was going to come down to Eagan, Eastview and us and the way everyone overlapped us leaving us on the outside,” Faulk said as the girls were eyeing a fifth trip to state as a team and first since 2016. “It was great to see Caroline, Avery and Amelia run packed together as they did and what really is exciting is to see the young kids get some success.”
One runner from Hastings, Burnsville and Rosemount leapfrogged the Borgen-Krhin-Marcou group to grab state qualifying spots.
Adding high-quality competition at the Griak, Wartburg (Waverly, Iowa) and Victoria Lions races helped prepare both teams to perform at a high level ahead of sections.
“Megan and Adam both got really comfortable running against that top group, even if they weren’t winning, they were comfortable for sections.”
The boys return to state looking to improve on their 13th-place finish in the inaugural Class AAA state meet last November.
“I think the first year they were just trying to make it,” Faulk said. “They’re more confident now and with that, the expectations are raised. They have bigger goals now for state.”
Lueth was 68th overall while Tapajna was 100th and Klein was 102nd last year. All three have a chance to build on that. Logan Young was 156th as an eighth grader.
