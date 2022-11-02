Adam Lueth
Buy Now

Jefferson’s Adam Lueth won the Section 3AAA meet in a personal-best 15:31.6 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley Oct. 27.

 (Sun Thisweek staff photo by Mike Shaughnessy)

The longtime standouts earn a statement win, next up is state

Bloomington Jefferson runners Megan Lee and Adam Lueth stood on top of the Section 3AAA podium after winning their respective races at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.

Megan Lee
Buy Now

Jefferson senior Megan Lee, second from left, won the Section 3AAA meet in a personal-best time of 17:42.5 on Thursday in Apple Valley.
Adam Lueth
Buy Now

Jefferson’s Adam Lueth won the Section 3AAA meet in a personal-best 15:31.6 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley Oct. 27.
Jefferson boys
Buy Now

Members of Jefferson’s Section 3AAA runner-up team pose with the trophy at Valleywood Thursday including from left head coach Sean Faulk, Patrick Altstatt, Miles Bassett, Owen Woods, Adam Lueth (section champion), Ian Klein, Zach Tapajna, Forrest Noeske, Alexander Altstatt, Logan Young and assistant coach Brian Mendez.
Jefferson girls' state qualifiers

Jefferson’s Section 3AAA champion Megan Lee, middle, poses with state qualifiers Avery Rich, second from left, and Caroline Hemann, second from right, along with coach Sean Faulk, left, and assistant coach Brian Mendez, right.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments