Jefferson’s Megan Lee finished fifth in her fourth state cross country meet; Adam Lueth guides the boys to 11th
Jefferson seniors Megan Lee and Adam Lueth capped off their respective high school careers with impressive performances on the state’s biggest stage at the cross country state meet on Saturday in Northfield.
Lee completed her fourth state meet (the 2020 meeting was canceled due to the pandemic) with a fifth-place time of 18 minutes, 5.7 seconds, only four seconds off Chanhassen’s Metro West Conference champion Marissa Long (18:01.53). Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky cruised home in a winning time of 16:47.61 followed by Hopkins sophomore Sydney Drevlow in 17:39.80 and Forest Lake’s sophomore third-place runner Norah Hushagen (17:48.53).
Lee was joined by classmate Caroline Hemann and freshman Avery Rich in the No. 24 starting box.
Hemann was 130th overall in 20:45.1 and Rich was 69th in a personal-best time of 19:47.20 in what was the first state meet for each.
Lee was glad the rain held off on what was a fast and firm course. They had two teammates to look out for them on the opening stretch to the first right-hand turn.
“Honestly, St. Olaf is such a fun environment since we start and end the season here. This course doesn’t get old for me,” Lee said. “I notice things I didn’t see before like the windmill.”
Her strategy was to get out with the front group instead of with the middle group, which meant a strong start.
The lead pack thinned out earlier than in the past which helped Lee keep her own pace without much congestion on the course.
“I knew I would be with Nora from Forest Lake and Marissa from Chanhassen so if I could pace with them I’m in a good position,” Lee said.
The trio started in the nearest box to the turn allowing them to not get cut off as the pack funnels through the first turn.
“We wished the whole team was here,” Hemann said.
For Rich, as a first-time state runner, she thought the groups would be larger. “It was more spread out and I know the course so that wasn’t a problem but the competition is a lot more competitive,” Rich said.
Hemann said the fans around the course helped give an extra adrenaline boost.
“It’s always fun when the crowd is all around you and you hear that one person yell your name, it’s the best feeling,” Lee said. “You don’t know who is saying it but it is nice to know someone is cheering for you.”
Boys represent well
The Jefferson boys rallied to finish 11th with 304 points, two points ahead of Blaine and five points ahead of Bemidji which were 12th and 13th, respectively.
Wayzata won the boys’ team title with 57 points ahead of runner-up Rosemount (98) and Lakeville North (103).
Despite two of the top five runners pulling out of the race due to illnesses, Jefferson was 11 points behind 10th-place Lakeville South and 40 points behind ninth-place Roseville.
Senior Adam Leuth took 17th overall to garner All-State honors in 15:47.01, junior Ian Klein was 82nd, freshman Patrick Altstatt was 86th, sophomore Owen Woods was 127th, junior Forrest Noeske was 129th, sophomore Miles Bassett was 134th and freshman Logan Young was 148th out of 160 runners.
Klein was proud of how the team ran despite missing Alexander Altstatt and Zach Tapajna, two of the five scorers all season.
“Tito ran great to go sub-17 as a freshman at state,” Klein said. “And I’m glad to get Logan and Owen to run too.”
Klein had more than enough adrenaline flowing through his veins to keep him warm in a tank and shorts despite the 40-degree weather as the course was firm and fast.
“Coming here last year definitely helped,” Klein said. “I knew I had to back off around that first corner because it goes out fast and if you go out with the front you’ll burn yourself out and that helped me out.”
As a result, Klein saved his best kick of the season for the final 200 meters after climbing the final incline for the home stretch.
“Not exactly a sprint but I picked it up on the final downhill and when I turned to go that final hill it was all out to the end. It’s a long course.”
Altstatt said it was a tough race given the level of competition but he was ready for the challenge to represent the team.
Given the size of the field, Altstatt said Lueth and the coaches talked about going fast while finding your place in the group and maintaining that pace.
Richfield, Holy Angels
Richfield senior Nathan Gay felt the support of Spartan Nation around the St. Olaf Course for the Class AA state meet on Saturday.
Richfield brought the team tent along with many teammates, friends and family to cheer Gay along the course with homemade signs and constant encouragement from coach Marty Huberty and the rest of the coaching staff.
Gay was 94th overall in 17:28.5 in his first state meet experience as a runner. He came into a state off an 11th-place finish in a personal-best time of 16:42.4 at the Section 3AA meet on Oct. 27 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
Holy Angels senior Colin Kaster was close to Gay finishing 96th overall in 17:29.7. Kaster was one position ahead of Gay at the section meet in a P.R. time of 16:41.9.
