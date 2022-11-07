Jefferson’s Megan Lee finished fifth in her fourth state cross country meet; Adam Lueth guides the boys to 11th 

Jefferson seniors Megan Lee and Adam Lueth capped off their respective high school careers with impressive performances on the state’s biggest stage at the cross country state meet on Saturday in Northfield.

Adam Lueth
Jefferson's Adam Lueth (297) runs to the opening curve at St. Olaf.
Ian Klein
  Jefferson junior Ian Klein placed 82nd overall at the Class AAA state meet on Saturday, improving by 20 spots and 41 seconds from his 2021 state performance. He finished in 16:54.2.
Warmups
Jefferson boys warm up at the start area on Saturday morning for the Class AAA state meet in Northfield. Senior Adam Lueth (white hoodie) earned All-State honors with a 17th-place finish in 15:47.1.
Adam Lueth finish line
Jefferson senior Adam Lueth, right, finished 17th overall in 15:47.1 to earn all-state honors.
Starting line
Jefferson's trio of Megan Lee, Caroline Hemann and Avery Rich (light blue) leave the starting area at the start of the Class AAA state cross country meet at St. Olaf on Saturday morning. 
Owen Woods
Jefferson sophomore Owen Woods (300) strides into the finish area 127th out of 160 runners.
Caroline Hemann
