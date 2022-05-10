D’Almedia wins 200 dash, Lee takes crown in mile, Amundson wins triple jump and Opstad goes long in shot put
Jefferson and Kennedy track continued the season at the Edina Invitational May 6.
Eden Prairie captured the girls title, two points clear of Edina 154-152, while Jefferson was fourth with 93.5 points, ahead of fifth-place Chanhassen by 21 points.
Stillwater beat out Eden Prairie for the boys title by 18.66 points, while Jefferson was fifth with 63.33 points, ahead of sixth-place East Ridge by 14 points.
Kennedy boys and girls each finished eighth place.
Individually, Jefferson senior Norah D’Almeida won the 200-meter dash in a personal-best time of 26.92 seconds and was third in the 100 in another PR of 12.93.
Classmate Ally Amundson won the triple jump going 36 feet, 5 inches and junior thrower Olivia Opstad won the shot put, going 36-11 1/2 (fourth in the discus in 100-08). Both marks were PRs.
Amundson was eighth in the 100 in 13.42 and sixth in the long jump (15-4 3/4).
Junior Megan Lee won the 1,600 run in a season-best time of 5:11.21, while Edina’s Haley Rogers was second in 5:19.19.
Eighth-grader Amelia Borgen was third in the 3,200 in a PR of 12:02.01 and senior hurdler Paris Alvarez was fourth in 17.73.
Jefferson’s 4x100 relay of Amundson, Kaylynn Barnes, Alvarez and D’Almeida was second in 51.38.
In the boys race, Jefferson senior Gabe Meier led teammate Adam Leuth at the 1,600 to place second (4:30.22) and third (4:31.78), respectively. Meier was third in the 800 in 4:30.22. Lueth ran in the rarely-competed 600 in sixth place (1:33.92).
Senior Austin Chroup was second in the 100 in a season-best 11.31 and freshman AJ Westanmno was fourth in the 400 in 53.62. Chroup was also third in the discus going 136-6 for a PR and placed sixth in the long jump going 19-7 3/4.
Hurdler Nathan Orcut was sixth in the 110 hurdles in 17.30 and 10th in the 300 hurdles in 44.19, both PRs.
Kennedy was highlighted by junior Maise Pederson finishing second in the 600 run in a PR of 1:44.58 and fifth in the 200 in 27.69. Classmate Deshawna Neal was fourth in the long jump going 15-9 1/2.
Kennedy senior Logan Dosan was seventh in the 600 going 1:34.00 and junior Tony Zhao was eighth in the 400 in 54.67.
Senior Aaron Blasingame was ninth in the 8000 in 2:08.37 and classmate Elijah Craft-Baidoo was ninth in the triple jump going 38-2 1/4.
Richfield
Richfield hosted a quadrangular meet at Spartan Stadium May 2 with Visitation, DeLaSalle and Columbia Heights.
Richfield won the boys title with 111.5 points, while DeLaSalle was second with 45.5 points.
Brady Moore swept the throwing events, including a shot put throw of 41-9 and discus, going 108-11.
Senior Mitchell January won the high jump, clearing 5-8.
Junior Trey Petersen won the pole vault going over 9-6 and the 300 hurdles in 48.75.
Senior Henry Schaefer won the 110 hurdles in 16.78.
Junior sprinter Eliajah Randle won the 100 and 200 events in 11.59 and 23.61, respectively, as PRs.
Casey Gay won the 800 in a PR time of 2:02.83 and was second in the 1,600 in 4:49.73, while sophomore Thomas Madrid was first in the 3,200 in 10:45.43.
