A proposal by the Minnesota State High School League’s eight-member sports medicine advisory committee asked the Minnesota Department of Health to go without facemasks during outdoor participation.
A week after the proposal was made during a busy MSHSL Board of Directors virtual meeting, the league received updated guidance from MDH to not require masks while competing in outdoor contests and practices. Masks must be worn while not actively participating and when social distancing cannot be maintained. Spectators, officials and coaches need to still wear a mask.
Those involved in youth sports are advised to test weekly for COVID-19.
Two sports took a step in the direction to become officially sanctioned by the league during the Executive Committee meeting April 14. Boys volleyball is already a club-level sport and would become a varsity-level sport next spring. Girls wrestling would begin in 2021-22 and run alongside the boys winter season. The next step is a final vote by the league’s Representative Committee, scheduled for May 11.
A third proposal for Unified Sports (able-bodied and disabled students competing on the same team) failed to move on with 8-of-16 regions approving.
Section shift
Jefferson girls basketball will move to Section 3 from Section 2, Class 4A.
Jefferson boys hockey will move to Section 2AA, joining Prior Lake, Shakopee, Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
In football, Kennedy and Jefferson will compete in Section 2, Class 5A, joining Apple Valley, Hastings, Saint Thomas Academy and Henry Sibley. Last season Kennedy was in Section 3-5A while Jefferson competed in Section 2-5A against Chanhassen, Waconia, Mankato West, Chaska and New Prague.
In boys soccer, Kennedy returns to a metro-centric Section 2AA, going against Richfield, Holy Angels, St. Thomas, Simley, St. Paul Highland Park, Sibley and South St. Paul. Kennedy girls will play against the same teams in Section 2AA after playing in Section 3A in 2020.
In softball, Section 3-3A will include Kennedy, Richfield, Holy Angels, St. Thomas, Highland Park, Simley, Sibley and South St. Paul.
Jefferson softball will remain in Section 2-4A, joining Prior Lake, Shakopee, Eden Prairie, Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia and Minnetonka.
Boys and girls basketball will look different for Richfield, Holy Angels and Kennedy as the three move to Section 6-3A, joining Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Mound Westonka, Orono, Delano and Hutchinson.
Jefferson basketball moves from Section 2-4A to Section 3-4A, joining Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eastview, Eagan, Rosemount, Hastings and Simley.
