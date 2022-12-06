Elsen now at the helm of Jaguars program set to improve on 10-win ’21-22 performance
The schedule-makers didn’t do any favors for Jefferson boys hockey as the team is searching for its first win three games into the new campaign.
New head coach Matt Elsen was promoted from assistant coach in the spring and said the team put in the necessary work during the off-season.
“We had a great summer of training,” Elsen said. “The players worked hard and we have seen a tremendous amount of growth.
“Fall training has paid off. The players have come into the season with an edge and a desire to compete. We have strong leadership and a great group of young men. This group is driven and motivated to make this program better. I’m excited about what the Jaguars will bring to the rink each day. It’s going to be a great season.”
Three senior captains are an example of that desire to compete including goaltender Luke Swanson, defenseman Frank Arth and forward Sam Mickelson.
Swanson posted a .915 saves percentage which is impressive after facing more than 1,000 shots to help the Jaguars post a 10-16 record in 2021-22.
Arth led the team with blocked shots and Mickelson is the top returning scorer (13 points on nine assists).
“Luke is solid in net, making that key first save and keeps our team in a lot of games,” Elsen said, describing the veteran between the pipes.
On Mickelson, Elsen anticipates the forward to at least double his point production and continue to be a great leader.
The Jaguars coach included juniors Joey Kubas and Dylan Schmidt as two players ready to build on break-through sophomore seasons.
“Joey has great speed, skill and great vision on the ice,” Elsen said of Kubas who has played a role in both of Jefferson’s goals through three games. Kubas was one of seven skaters with at least 11 points last season.
He set up senior Maximo San Roman’s third-period goal in the 2-1 season-opening loss to Two Rivers at Bloomington Ice Garden on Nov. 30.
Kubas scored the lone Jaguars goal in a 9-1 loss at top-ranked Minnetonka on Dec. 1. Sophomore Bode Campbell and Jordan Wang assisted on the third-period goal.
The Skippers outshot Jefferson 62-5 for the game as Swanson made 53 saves.
Elsen says Schmidt will play a key role on the blue line. “Dylan’s a great skater with good speed and puck skills. He should have a breakout season.”
Campbell is someone Elsen cannot wait to see perform with the varsity team. “Bode has a high-compete level. We are excited about his speed, hockey IQ and ability to move the pucks quickly,” Elsen said.
Jefferson closed out the week with a 6-0 loss at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Saturday.
For the third time, the Jaguars went 0-for-3 on the power play and were outshot by a 52-10 margin.
After visiting Orono Tuesday for the Metro West Conference opener, Jefferson hosts Hopkins on Thursday, Dec. 8 and Eagan on Dec. 14. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
