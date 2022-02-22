The push continues to bring an international expo to Bloomington, and representatives of the effort to win the bid spoke recently to the Bloomington Chamber.
Bloomington’s South Loop District is envisioned as the epicenter of Expo 2027. A failed bid to bring the 2023 expo in Bloomington hasn’t discouraged the group working to attract the 2027 edition. If successful, it would be the first U.S.-hosted world expo since the 1984 World’s Fair in New Orleans.
Although this is the second effort to land an expo in Bloomington, the most frequently asked question about the Minnesota USA Expo 2027 effort is if world’s fairs still exist, according to David Loehr, chairman of the Minnesota effort’s board of directors. What were once known as world’s fairs are conducted as expos today. A delegation from the United States is attending the current expo in Dubai this month, Loehr noted.
The 2023 expo the United States competed for was award to Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was suspended. A more elaborate expo is scheduled for Osaka, Japan, in 2025, and four countries are bidding for the 2027 expo, Loehr said.
The U.S. will have a stronger bid for the 2027 expo thanks to its renewed relationship with the Bureau of International Expositions, the governing body for the international expos. The country’s relationship with the BIE had floundered through the decades, but renewed efforts to participate in the international expos have improved the relationship and the efforts to bring an expo to Minnesota, according to John Stanoch, the president and CEO of the 2027 expo committee.
Hosting an international expo takes several years of planning and organization. Countries interested in hosting an expo prepare a formal bid, which includes a theme that guides the showcases by participating countries. For the 2027 bid, the proposed theme is “Healthy People, Healthy Planet.”
The bid will be submitted to the BIE in June, and a series of site visits and meetings will occur, including a lobbying effort among BIE countries for the U.S. bid, according to Loehr.
The U.S. theme was chosen to highlight the importance of health and medicine at a global level and to spotlight Minnesota’s position as one of the world’s most important centers of excellence and innovation in health, healing, medical sciences and the promotion of wellness, according to the U.S. organization’s website.
Expos bring a wide array of visitors. It is anticipated many visitors would be regional, people who can drive to Bloomington in one day or less. It is estimated 50 million people live withing that radius, according to Loehr. But international expos attract visitors globally, and he estimated international tourism could account for 10% of visitors to a Bloomington expo.
Participating countries create their own showcase in support of the theme, promoting what they’re doing toward health and wellness. Like an Olympic Games, most people set aside political difference, according to Stanoch.
The expo will rely upon fundraising from businesses and organizations to support the effort, and the committee doesn’t envision a need for government support. There will be infrastructure costs to finance if the bid is awarded, according to Stanoch. Unlike hosting a Super Bowl, the expo will last three months, he noted.
Expos sometimes leave a legacy in the form of a structure built specifically for the event, such as Seattle’s Space Needle, built for the 1963 world’s fair. The 2027 expo committee, looking to use the undeveloped lot east of Mall of America, will look to create economic opportunity and strategic assets that will leave Bloomington in a better place when the expo ends, Stanoch said.
Video of the chamber’s Feb. 11 discussion is available online at tinyurl.com/blexpo27. Information about the expo plans is available online at expo2027.us.
