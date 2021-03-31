A 25-year-old Burnsville woman said she was meeting a Bloomington man for a date outside his apartment complex at 2 a.m., but that alleged date resulted in Bloomington police officers arresting the man on suspicion of robbery.
Officers were dispatched to the 10600 block of Hampshire Avenue after the woman reported that the 29-year-old man took her purse during the early morning hours of March 19. At the scene, the victim was vague about the arrangements of her meeting with the man, but noted that she had been interacting with him through social media and drove to his apartment complex thinking they were going on a date, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The victim said that when she arrived at the apartment, she sent him a message, and he came down to her vehicle and sat inside. As they were chatting, the suspect’s language became more aggressive. He then tried to grab her arms, and the woman responded by telling him to leave. He grabbed at her purse, and after a brief struggle he was able to pull it away from her before he exited the vehicle, Bitney explained.
Although reluctant to share her social media interactions, she did provide enough information for the officers to identify a possible suspect. The suspect was a resident of the apartment complex, and officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s general description as he was exiting an apartment building. The man, who was carrying a purse that was similar to the victim’s description of her purse, was detained after attempting to walk away from the officers, according to Bitney.
The purse, which contained cash and credit cards, was verified as that of the victim, resulting in the man’s arrest on suspicion of robbery. He was also booked for narcotics possession. A search of the suspect turned up nearly $3,000 in cash and prescription pills that he didn’t have a prescription for, Bitney noted.
Standoff ends quietly
A standoff between a 48-year-old man and police officers ended with his arrest on suspicion of assault.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10200 block of Fifth Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. March 14 after a call reporting that a 45-year-old Bloomington woman had been involved in a violent confrontation with the man, who is her ex-husband, Bitney said.
During a follow-up call to the victim, the woman said she was no longer at the home where the incident took place. She confirmed the initial report that her ex-husband had pointed a gun at her, and had threatened to kill himself. At one point he pulled the trigger of the gun, but there was no ammunition in it, Bitney explained.
The victim said that she maintains contact with her ex-husband because they have children together. The incident occurred at her mother’s home, where her ex-husband had been staying temporarily. During an argument at the home, the suspect was initially upset when he learned his ex-wife was dating another person. An argument turned violent, as the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in the bathroom of the home, and made threats with the gun, according to Bitney.
When the suspect exited the bathroom, the woman soon followed. Their children were in the home, and he allowed her to leave with the children, advising her to call the police. She initially called her friend, who in turn called the police, Bitney noted.
Police officers secured the area around the house, but the suspect initially declined to cooperate with orders to exit the home. After a multiple-hour standoff, a negotiator convinced the suspect to surrender peacefully, which he did, Bitney added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree assault, domestic assault and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Unwelcome visitor
A 41-year-old man has been arrested several times at a Bloomington apartment complex.
His most recent arrest, at approximately noon March 23, occurred after he reportedly kicked in the door of an apartment on the 1900 block of East 86th Street, belonging to a 29-year-old woman.
The woman, whom the suspect is acquainted with, was not in the apartment at the time of the incident, but the suspect’s presence did not go unnoticed by others at the property, as he has been known to climb balconies in an effort to access the woman’s apartment, according to Bitney.
During the March 23 incident, an apartment complex manager saw the suspect on the property. He had been cited for trespassing previously and was not allowed to return to the property. The suspect fled the property prior to officers arriving, after kicking in the door of the apartment, Bitney said.
The witness saw the suspect flee across 86th Street, and an officer responding to the call spotted the suspect in the vicinity. He chased the man to the 2000 block of 86th Street, where he entered a shed in the backyard of a residence. The officer saw the man duck into the shed, however, and was able to arrest him without incident, Bitney explained.
Issues involving the suspect date back to Feb. 11, when water pouring into a first-floor apartment brought building management to the woman’s second-floor apartment. After getting no response at the apartment door, a management representative attempted to enter the unit, and found that the door was barricaded. When entry into the unit was finally made, the suspect was inside the apartment, which had water damage, according to Bitney.
Police officers and firefighters were also dispatched to the building during the morning of March 18, after a report of a fire. The occupant of the apartment identified during the call was surprised by the arrival of police officers at his door, as there was no fire and he hadn’t called 911, Bitney said.
The cellphone call to 911 came from a number that was tied to the suspect, who lists a Minneapolis homeless shelter as his residence. He answered a return call from the police and denied making the 911 call, suggesting somebody else may have used his phone. Witnesses reported that the suspect had climbed onto a balcony prior to the 911 call, and officers located him in the area, Bitney explained.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, trespassing and misuse of 911 during the March 18 incident. He was booked on suspicion of burglary, trespassing and criminal damage to property following his March 23 arrest.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.