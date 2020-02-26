A 32-year-old Crystal man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after the mother of his child called to report his actions while they were dining at a Bloomington restaurant.
Police officers were dispatched to Denny’s, 4209 W. American Blvd., at approximately 2:45 p.m. Feb. 19. The suspect, the victim and their infant child were seated at a booth in the restaurant. The officer separated the suspect and his girlfriend before discussing what had happened, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The 34-year-old Bloomington woman told the police that she had been in a relationship with the man in the past and that he had come over to her apartment the previous evening. They had been arguing, and at times the argument turned violent. She reported that the suspect slapped her in the face, punched her after taking their baby from her, choked her briefly, kicked her and threatened her family. She said he had also grabbed at her phone in an attempt to prevent her from calling 911, Bitney explained.
The woman said that the incident occurred during the night, and carried over until the next morning. Due to her safety concerns, she didn’t attempt to report the incident while he was in her apartment, opting instead to place the call while they were at the restaurant, Bitney said.
The suspect was arrested as a result of the report, and upon booking, it was determined that he has prior assault convictions, Bitney noted.
Sexual assault
Four teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with a criminal sexual conduct investigation at a Bloomington hotel.
Police officers were dispatched to Super 8, 7800 Second Ave., at approximately 7:30 a.m. Feb. 15. They met with two sisters, 22 and 19 years old, from Minneapolis. The women reported being sexually assaulted in a hotel room they were visiting, according to Bitney.
The women said they were invited to the hotel by one of the men and arrived at approximately 2 a.m. The assembled group was consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana, and the women spent a couple of hours at the party, eventually falling asleep on the hotel room beds. One of the women said she woke up to find one of the men removing her clothing and climbing on top of her. She told him to stop, but he continued. She told him repeatedly to stop, and he responded by slapping her and telling her to shut up. Fearing for her safety, she stopped speaking, Bitney explained.
When the suspect ended the sexual assault, another male began to assault her. When he finished, she was able to get up, go to the bathroom, get dressed and leave the room, Bitney said.
The sister reported waking up without clothing and suspected that she had been sexually assaulted as well. She said she had not consented to any sexual activity in the room, Bitney noted.
The women were unsure which room they had been in, but the hotel’s management was able to identify the room based upon the area of the hotel where the women reported they had been. The officers found four Minneapolis males inside the room and questioned them about their actions involving the women. The males, ages 19, 18, 17 and 17, claimed that sexual activities between them and the women were consensual, according to Bitney.
Despite the claims, all four were arrested and have been charged in custody with either first- or third-degree criminal sexual conduct, he added.
Too trustworthy?
A 25-year-old Fargo man had odd explanations for why he was meeting up with an unknown male, but he had a cut above his eye and torn jeans to show for it.
Police officers were dispatched to Crowne Plaza, 3 Appletree Square, at approximately 9 p.m. Feb. 14 for a report of an assault. They arrived to find the victim with the hotel’s staff. The man said that he was at the hotel parking lot to meet a person he had been communicating with through social media. When asked about purpose of the meeting, the man’s answers were vague. He said the man was going to pick him and show him something, Bitney said.
The victim reported that when the vehicle arrived, one man exited and said he was going to go inside the hotel to use the restroom. The victim got in the car, which had three other males, and the fourth man entered after he did, instead of going inside to the restroom. The vehicle drove away and parked nearby. One of the males asked the victim how much money he had, and then another male started choking and hitting him. They ripped his pants in their effort to take the victim’s money and took his shoes before leaving him behind and driving off, Bitney explained.
The officers escorted the man to the area where he reported being robbed and found his identification and other personal items on the ground, Bitney noted.
No recollection
A 39-year-old Richfield woman reported that she was robbed at another Bloomington hotel hours later.
Police officers were dispatched to Quality Inn and Suites, 814 American Blvd. E., at approximately noon Feb. 15. She reported that she and her 40-year-old husband were staying in a room at the hotel. At approximately 3 a.m., she was walking down a hotel hallway. That was the last thing she remembered until her husband found her unconscious on the hallway floor at approximately 3:30 a.m., Bitney said.
The woman said that her head hurt, and she was missing her purse, including $300, her driver’s license, credit cards and prescription medication. She said she still had a bump on her head, although the officers could find no evidence of it, Bitney noted.
The woman had no explanation for why they didn’t report the incident when her husband woke up and found her unconscious out in the hallway. She noted that she needed to file a police report in order to obtain replacement prescriptions for her medication, Bitney said.
